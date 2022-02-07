WASHINGTON, Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The National Association of Mortgage Brokers (NAMB), the voice of the mortgage industry representing the interests of mortgage professionals and home buyers since 1973, is pleased to welcome Citizens Bank as its newest Community Industry Partner.
"The entire executive board and membership of NAMB is thrilled to welcome our valued partner and colleagues within Citizens Bank into NAMB as a community industry partner," said Linda McCoy, NAMB board president. "Citizens Bank is a trusted member of the mortgage and banking marketplace, and we are excited to create a very long standing and robust relationship with the organization."
A full-service professional mortgage banker licensed to provide residential mortgages across the nation, Citizens Bank will champion NAMB's mission in 2022 through legislative-initiative support, supplying educational tools and promoting the overall vision of NAMB. Additionally, Citizens Bank will be highlighted and provide thought-leadership at many of NAMB's 2022 events.
"Our team is excited to partner with NAMB, the largest voice that advocates for the entire mortgage industry, and together we will work to increase organizational membership, improve the overall robustness of the marketplace and support NAMB's industry-wide professional development," said Bobby Frank, SVP, Wholesale Lending Director of Sales.
About Citizens Bank: On August 1, 2018, Franklin American Mortgage became part of the Citizens Bank family. As one of the nation's oldest and largest financial institutions, Citizens Bank gives Franklin American Mortgage access to capital needed to continue growing and evolving our capabilities. While you may notice some small changes, the core of who we are has not, and will not change. "It all begins with home" is more than just our tagline. It's why we do what we do. Citizens share these same values, making this an exciting integration for Franklin American Mortgage, our employees, our customers, and our partners. For more information, please visit https://www.franklinamerican.com/citizens-bank
About NAMB: The National Association of Mortgage Brokers has been the voice of the mortgage industry representing the interests of mortgage professionals and homebuyers since 1973. NAMB members include independent mortgage brokers, loan originators, and small businesses. NAMB provides mortgage professionals with advocacy, education and rigorous certification programs to recognize members with the highest levels of professional knowledge and education. NAMB's active lobbying and advocacy efforts focus on national and state issues, protecting the interests of its members and borrowers. As the leading national trade association for the mortgage industry, NAMB is affiliated with State Associations throughout the country and represents the interests of more than 910,000* licensed and registered Mortgage Loan Originators and 39,000* licensed mortgage broker and mortgage lender businesses. The Association hosts several meetings throughout the year. Engage the organization via social media: https://www.facebook.com/NAMBPros
