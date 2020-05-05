PHILADELPHIA, May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Black Lawyers - Top "40 Under 40" is pleased to announce that Jeremy Gunn of Shook, Hardy & Bacon has been selected for inclusion into its Top "40 Under 40" Black Lawyers in Pennsylvania. The NBL gives the honor to a select group of attorneys who demonstrate "superior qualifications in leadership skills and performance in their area of legal practice." Gunn focuses on complex commercial litigation for a variety of industries in health, science and technology sectors.
"I'm thrilled to be selected for this honor," stated Gunn, from his Philadelphia office. "Shook gives me a platform to help find creative solutions for our clients and provides me with the opportunity to learn from some of the most experienced trial attorneys in the country."
In addition to his commercial work, Gunn maintains an active pro bono practice.
"I regularly volunteer with a local legal aid clinic where I represent non-profit organizations. In addition, I am passionate about helping inmates through the Prisoner Civil Rights Program in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania by taking 1983 prisoner civil rights cases," stated Gunn, referring to a law that allows people to sue in federal court if they believe local or state officials violated their federal rights.
Before joining Shook, Gunn was an associate at a prominent Philadelphia law firm. He clerked for the Hon. John Preston Bailey of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of West Virginia.
Membership in this exclusive organization is by invitation only and is limited to the top 40 attorneys under the age of 40 in each state who have demonstrated excellence and have achieved outstanding results in their careers. To learn more about The National Black Lawyers, visit http://www.nbltop100.org/
