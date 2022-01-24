ST. LOUIS, Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The National Children's Cancer Society (NCCS) has received donations from Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (Hikma) to help offset surging shipping costs impacting its Michele Hertlein Global Outreach Program (GOP). To date, the program, which partners with pharmaceutical companies to distribute donated cancer treatment drugs and medical supplies, has helped more than 171,000 children.
Hikma's total gift of $20,000 is one of many in a long line of generous contributions it has made to the NCCS. Since 2017, the multinational pharmaceutical company has made 18 donations of pediatric oncology medications and supplies. Donated products include steroids, anti-nausea drugs, chemotherapy protective drugs, chemotherapy and immunosuppressive drugs, vitamins, antibiotics and antiarrhythmic drugs. These lifesaving medications are shipped to NCCS partner facilities in Honduras, Zimbabwe, Haiti, Morocco, Kyrgyzstan, Brazil and Nicaragua where lack of access to treatment, medications and supplies lead to very low survival rates for children battling cancer.
"Our growing partnership with Hikma continues to have such a strong impact on children battling cancer around the world," said GOP Director Elizabeth Payne. "In recent years, Hikma has expanded their support of NCCS from donating gifts in-kind to supporting fundraisers and now assisting with shipping costs incurred by the Global Outreach Program, helping us fulfill our shared goal of providing access to quality healthcare. Hikma's donation will help ensure that children around the world who are fighting cancer have access to lifesaving medicines. I am so thankful for their kindness and generosity towards our organization."
"Hikma is proud to partner with The National Children's Cancer Society and support their efforts to help children battling cancer," said Kelly Benoit, Manager, Corporate Social Responsibility, Hikma. "Working with their team has been incredibly special. While traditionally we donate oncology products monthly to NCCS, we were compelled to make an additional donation to help offset the soaring shipping costs they are facing. We look forward to continuing our partnership with NCCS and, together, bringing better health within reach to vulnerable children and their families when they need it most."
The National Children's Cancer Society (NCCS), headquartered in St. Louis, Mo., is a not-for-profit organization providing support to families making their way through the daunting world of childhood cancer and survivorship. With over 35 years of experience serving more than 46,000 children, the NCCS is able to take a "no matter what" approach to help families stay strong, stay positive and stay together. The NCCS has been recognized as a Better Business Bureau Accredited Charity and earned a GuideStar Platinum Seal of Transparency. For more information, call 314-241-1600, visit theNCCS.org or follow on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (Hikma) helps put better health within reach every day for millions of people around the world. For more than 40 years, we've been creating high-quality medicines and making them accessible to the people who need them. Headquartered in the UK, we are a global company with a local presence across the United States (US), the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) and Europe, and we use our unique insight and expertise to transform cutting-edge science into innovative solutions that transform people's lives. We're committed to our customers, and the people they care for, and by thinking creatively and acting practically, we provide them with a broad range of branded and non-branded generic medicines. Together, our 8,600 colleagues are helping to shape a healthier world that enriches all our communities. We are a leading licensing partner, and through our venture capital arm, are helping bring innovative health technologies to people around the world. For more information, please visit: http://www.hikma.com.
