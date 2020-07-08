WASHINGTON, July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of the National Hispanic Corporate Council (NHCC), the premiere resource for corporate America on maximizing the Hispanic market opportunity, announced Eduardo Arabu as its Executive Director effective July 1. Arabu has served as the Interim Executive Director since last fall. As the Executive Director, Eduardo will continue to set the overall enterprise vision and strategic direction for the organization and its Fortune 1,000 member corporations.
"The NHCC Board is incredibly thankful to Eduardo for all he has done for NHCC along with his dedication and passion in helping our corporate members leverage the U.S. Hispanic market," said Brian Hall, NHCC Board Chair and Manager, Supplier Diversity & Brand Advocacy at Shell. "During his 6 years with NHCC, Eduardo brought vision, structure, and stability to our organization.
"I am honored to lead NHCC and to play a part in the organization's development and resource delivery to our Fortune 1000 member companies," said Arabu. "NHCC of today is member focused, innovative, and committed to delivering cultural competency and resources for companies to solve challenges and problems. I look forward to continuing to work with our extraordinary leadership group to deliver on NHCC's strategic priorities and help corporation better compete in the U.S. Hispanic market," said Arabu.
Arabu served as NHCC's Interim Executive Director since September 1, 2019. He joined NHCC in 2014 as Manager of Administration & Special Events where he was responsible for the management and coordination of all NHCC's events. He was promoted in 2016 to the role of Associate Director. Throughout his time with NHCC, Arabu has demonstrated to be an effective leader, he has excelled on all his roles, built key relationships for the organization, and effectively served NHCC corporate members.
Arabu has experience with corporations, not-for-profit organizations, educational institutions, sport entities, and governmental agencies. Most recent, Arabu worked for the United States Chamber of Commerce, the Chicago Cubs baseball organization, the Office of U.S. Representative, the Office of Illinois State Senator, and several corporations.
Arabu obtained a Bachelor of Science degree in business from Northeastern Illinois University. He went on to complete a political management fellowship at George Washington University. Arabu received a Master of Science degree in public policy and management from the Heinz College at Carnegie Mellon University.
About NHCC: Founded in 1985, NHCC is a collaborative community for Fortune 1000 members that provides access to Hispanic talent and consumer resources to optimize corporate performance.
NHCC's Center of Expertise provides a five-pillar approach through executive leadership, talent/human resources, marketing, supplier diversity, and community relations within Hispanic and D&I space. An affiliation with NHCC provides a collaborative community that shares resources, knowledge, best practices, and innovative solutions to grow Hispanic talent, customers, suppliers, and community relations.
