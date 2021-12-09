ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The National Institute of Flamenco is honored to present "La Estrella: A Flamenco Story of the Kings' Quest," a thematic holiday production dramatizing the journey of the Three Kings. The production is based upon the 12th-century mystery play, "Auto de los Tres Reyes Magos," the earliest known play in Spanish. This magical show features flamenco dance and music, "villancicos" (Christmas carols), Spanish regional dances, Escuela Bolera, African Dance, Las Posadas, and a wonderful story that will captivate audiences of all ages.
"La Estrella" features members of Yjastros: The American Flamenco Repertory Company, invited musicians, special guests including singer José Diaz ("El Cachito"), and a multigenerational cast of students from the Conservatory of Flamenco Arts and Tierra Adentro charter school, both located in Albuquerque, New Mexico. The show is an artistic and conceptual collaboration among Eva, Marisol, and Joaquín Encinias, as well as several guest choreographers and performers from around the world. This truly unique show is an artistic endeavor that brings together a professional company, students, and community for a delightful holiday treat.
La Estrella: A Flamenco Story of the Kings' Quest
Location: Rodey Theatre on the University of New Mexico (UNM) campus
Showtimes:
Friday, Dec. 17, at 7 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 18, at 7 p.m.
Sunday, Dec. 19, at 2 p.m.
Tickets are available online at unmtickets.com, by calling 505-925-5858 or by visiting the UNM Box Office (2301 Central Ave. NE). A $5 discount is available for tickets ordered via phone or at the UNM Box Office for students, seniors and members of the military (with ID). Please note: All patrons at Rodey Theatre are required to wear masks while inside the Center for the Arts and on the UNM Campus, following the New Mexico state mandate.
About the National Institute of Flamenco
The mission of the National Institute of Flamenco is to preserve and promote flamenco's artistry, history, and culture by presenting the finest flamenco in the world and by educating the American family in this art form while emphasizing the positive influence of art on family and community. Learn more at NIFNM.org.
