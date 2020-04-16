RESTON, Va., April 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 1901 Group announced it has entered into a letter agreement, under its joint venture partner agreement with the National Technical Information Service (NTIS) for data innovation support, to assist the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency's (CISA) National Risk Management Center (NRMC) in providing analytic research and innovation to further develop the National Critical Functions (NCFs) risk architecture framework.
This 7-month project, valued at $2.1M, will be conducted in collaboration with NTIS. 1901 Group will deliver expertise and analysis to assist the NRMC in developing and documenting the analytic requirements to further define the threat landscape to the nation's NCFs.
"We are proud to continue our collaboration with NTIS in support of the DHS's mission to remain resilient and protect citizens from homeland security threats," said Paul Wilkinson, EVP Business Development at 1901 Group. "As data is becoming more crucial to agencies' missions, we look forward to providing our expertise and emerging technologies to further protect specific activities that are crucial to our country."
Tweet: The National Technical Information Service (NTIS) selects @1901Group for #DataInnovation support to assist @DHSgov. https://bit.ly/2Wd4e9J.
About 1901 Group, LLC
1901 Group is a leading provider of innovative IT services and solutions in the public and private sector. We improved service delivery by leveraging our FedRAMP authorized Enterprise IT Operations Center (EITOC) to provide 24x7 support of end-users, complex IT infrastructure environments, and mission-critical systems. Our capabilities include cloud, cyber security, and enterprise-scale managed services to transition customers from traditional on-premise IT infrastructure and support models to hybrid cloud solutions that improve performance and reduce costs. We proudly support customers that span federal, state, and local governments, including law enforcement and criminal justice agencies and commercial markets. Customers benefit from our 24x7 Cloud Factory with FedRAMP authorization, ISO 9001 certification, and CMMI Maturity Level 3 appraisals. Visit our newsroom and simplify IT with 1901 Group.
Media Contact:
Patricia Long
Vice President, Marketing Communications & Public Relations
1901 Group
571.392.7233 (o) 703.615.4906 (m)
tricia.long@1901group.com