TUSCANY, Italy, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lamberto Frescobaldi, president of Marchesi Frescobaldi, and Gabriele Gorelli, Montalcino native and the first Italian Master of Wine, hosted this year's newly appointed Masters of Wine, in a guided virtual tasting on the terroir and flavors of Tuscany's most important denominations, across the 7 iconic estates of the historic Frescobaldi winery. The annual event is intended to support the Masters of Wine as they continue their careers as Italian ambassadors of wine and provide ongoing education, insights and dialogue.
The virtual tasting and tour explored the hills of Castello Pomino, the maritime climate of Tenuta Ammiraglia's Maremma, the island of Gorgona, quintessential Chianti Classico in Tenuta Perano, the family's history in Tenuta Castiglioni, the surprising international blend in the Chianti Rufina of Castello Nipozzano, and finally timeless elegance of Brunello di Montalcino from Tenuta CastelGiocondo.
"We like to think of Frescobaldi as an authentic agricultural reality that has allowed us to truly represent Tuscany through the different estates," says Lamberto Frescobaldi, "This fortune has always reminded us of the importance of sharing our experience and the beauty of the land we have lived in and cultivated for generations. This is why we decided to organize this virtual trip dedicated to people that we consider as important ambassadors of wine culture in the world. A moment of togetherness and an encounter that has been more special thanks to the presence of Gabriele Gorelli, the first Italian Master of Wine, who shares our origins and love for Tuscany."
"It was an honor and pleasure for me to be able to share the story of my native land through an ideal motorcycle trip across the Frescobaldi estates," adds Gabriele Gorelli MW, "Most importantly, it was my great joy to have accompanied my fellow Masters of Wine who have travelled a tough and challenging road. It is surprising how great ideas can arise from an intimate and relaxed atmosphere. I wish that welcoming the new MW can become a new tradition for Frescobaldi."
The event was well received by the attending Masters of Wine and is planned to take place annually for the new class of MWs to fully discover the richness of Tuscan territory and its wine production.
