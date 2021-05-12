LOS ANGELES, May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- InvoTech Systems Inc. announced the recent implementation of its Uniform System at Saracen Casino Resort in Pine Bluff, Arkansas. InvoTech Systems is the leading provider of advanced Linen Management, Laundry and Uniform Systems that integrate the latest RFID technology to increase profitability for hotels, resorts, casino operators, sports arenas, convention centers and theme parks. Saracen Casino Resort joins InvoTech's extensive client portfolio of resorts worldwide. Click here for more information on InvoTech's Linen, Laundry and Uniform Systems.
InvoTech's Uniform System establishes a perpetual uniform inventory and has extensive reporting capabilities to determine and forecast appropriate uniform purchases. The system tracks uniform inventory, employee assignments and laundry activity. Uniform cleaning costs are entered into InvoTech and reports may be quickly generated to audit laundry expenses to update budgets. The improved processes and information provided translates to significant cost saving benefits by eliminating losses, reducing purchases, and lowering laundry expenses and labor costs.
The Saracen Casino Resort, owned and operated by the Quapaw Nation, chose InvoTech to streamline the management of 20,000 uniform items for 1,000 employees. The InvoTech Uniform System was installed prior to the hotel opening. The casino opened in October of last year and was the first purpose-built casino in Arkansas. Upon completion, the property will reportedly include a 300-room luxury hotel with restaurants and lounges, a spa, conference center, museum, and cultural center. Installation of the InvoTech Uniform System prior to grand opening allows maximum cost saving benefits to begin immediately.
"When we began reviewing our options for marrying best practice and technology to find the best solution to our uniform needs, it became obvious early on that InvoTech was the clear choice. I'm confident we have the right partner in InvoTech," said Rexanna Vanderford, a Quapaw Nation manager who oversaw the acquisition and implementation of the system.
"InvoTech Uniform System provides efficient and effective inventory tracking and employee assignment processes that protect the casino's investment in thousands of uniforms. The System is easy to use and is the ideal solution for accurate tracking and inventory keeping. The InvoTech installation team, trains the staff, and helps with wardrobe best practices. After system installation, InvoTech provides 24-hour customer support and periodic software updates", said Oswald Lares, Director of Sales & Marketing at InvoTech Systems, Inc.
InvoTech has over 700 of satisfied clients worldwide in more than 36 countries, including hotels, resorts, casinos, theme parks, stadiums, arenas, convention centers, medical centers, cleanrooms, and laundries.
About InvoTech Systems
InvoTech Systems provides the most advanced inventory management systems for uniforms, linens, and laundry operations. Our very reliable and easy-to-use systems integrate the latest RFID technology to significantly improve operational efficiencies to eliminate losses, reduce purchases, cut labor costs, and lower laundry expenses. InvoTech provides solutions for hospitality, healthcare, cleanrooms, stadiums and arenas, theme parks, commercial laundries, and many other industries worldwide. With over 25 years of experience providing inventory management systems, InvoTech is known for our expertise and reliable solutions tailored to our client needs and outstanding customer support. Visit our website to find out more.
About Saracen Casino Resort
Saracen Casino Resort is located Pine Bluff, Arkansas and features 2300 slot machines, a full slate of table games, sports betting, poker and 7 restaurants. It is owned by the Quapaw Nation, and named for Saracen, a Quapaw chief in the 1800s.
Visit their website to find out more.
