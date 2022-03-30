Join the NPC for its Spring Concerts on April 29 and May 1.
WAKE FOREST, N.C., March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Northeast Piedmont Chorale joined choirs worldwide in exercising caution to keep our members and audiences safe during the pandemic caused by the spread of COVID-19. Now, the chorale, accompanied by piano, synthesizer, and a 17-piece orchestra, will be presenting two welcome back concerts on Friday, April 29, and Sunday, May 1.
"We are thrilled to be bringing music back after two long years of not being able to sing or perform together," said Chorale President Judy Miller. "This season's theme, 'Home Is Where The Heart Is,' traces the history of our country from its founding to the present and sends a message of hope in these turbulent times."
The program opens with "America, the Beautiful." It follows the history of our country through songs like "Song of the Tall Ship" and "They're Coming to America" that tell the story of immigrants headed to America to find a new home. The program continues with "Shenandoah" and "Cindy" which highlight the adventurous spirit of the early settlers. Other songs like "The Gettysburg Address" and "When Johnny Comes Marching Home" reflect the feelings of a country split apart by the Civil War. The program ends with a message of hope and healing for all nations.
"We believe in the healing power of music and the arts. Song is a transformative medium for both our Chorale and our audiences," explains Cindy Edwards, director of the Northeast Piedmont Chorale. "Our members are looking forward to bringing a moving and beautiful evening of music to our audiences."
Concerts are free to the public. The April 29 concert will occur at 7:30 P.M. at New Hope Baptist Church, 4301 Louisburg Rd, in Raleigh, and the May 1 concert will occur at 3:30 PM at the McGregor Hall Performing Arts Center, 201 Breckenridge Street, in Henderson.
About the Northeast Piedmont Chorale
The Northeast Piedmont Chorale (NPC) is a non-profit, non-sectarian volunteer organization whose mission is to perform fine choral music for residents of the Northeast Piedmont area of North Carolina at no charge. Members of the chorale come from Durham, Garner, Henderson, Kittrell, Louisburg, Middlesex, Oxford, Raleigh, Wake Forest, Youngsville, and Zebulon. The Chorale performs for hundreds of community residents each season. It relies on the generous support of corporate and individual contributors, local arts councils, member dues, fundraising activities, concert contributions, and the public to continue performing free concerts.
Judith Miller, Northeast Piedmont Chorale
