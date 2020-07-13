MONROVIA, Calif., July 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pacific Bridge Companies, Inc. (Pacific Bridge), a wealth management firm helping financial advisors and their clients navigate the complexities of cross-border and intergenerational financial planning between the U.S. and Asia - and wherever in the world their clients' lives may lead, today announced an expanded portfolio for longtime executive Stephanie Nagami and several enhancements to its leadership team including the addition of two financial services sector veterans, Julius Kim and Taka Minegishi.
Pacific Bridge is changing the way financial services are delivered by giving advisors the ability to help their clients, many of whom are members of first-generation ethnic communities from Asia, unlock the opportunities and minimize the challenges that come with different tax, regulatory and cultural structures, providing the benefits of true global financial navigation.
Pacific Bridge veteran Stephanie Nagami, senior vice president of the holding company, has been appointed head of sales and marketing. She will lead sales and marketing for the company's U.S.-focused business, expanding the firm's outreach to agencies in the U.S. and Asia, as well as efforts focused on foreign nationals, including its well-established Japanese-centered platform and emerging platforms focused on the Chinese and Korean communities. Additionally, Nagami has been named executive vice president of subsidiary company Pacific Bridge Insurance Services. Nagami has been with Pacific Bridge in ascending roles of increasing responsibility since 2008. She holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of California, Los Angeles and a Master of Arts degree from Biola University. Nagami will continue to report to Pacific Bridge CEO and Founder, Stephen Kagawa.
Julius Kim joins as a vice president of Pacific Bridge Insurance Services and the leader of the holding company's Idea Center. In this capacity, Kim will focus on U.S. and international best practices in case development and case design, helping advisors from around the world working in banking, insurance, investments, tax and law navigate tax, legal and other issues effectively for clients.
Kim was most recently chief operating officer at Xenon, a global fintech and venture acceleration company he cofounded which was recently acquired by an Asian conglomerate. He has also served as a financial consultant across Japan, Korea, China, Hong Kong and Singapore, and held various executive roles at Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan, Société Générale and ABN AMRO. An Air Force officer for nearly a decade, Kim holds a Bachelor of Science degree from the United States Air Force Academy and a Master of Business Administration from the University of California, Los Angeles.
Tokyo native Taka Minegishi rejoins Pacific Bridge, his first employer after graduate school, as director of operations. He will focus on strategic planning for operations and processes, working with internal teams to improve workflows with appropriate technology and accelerate the company's overall efficiency and productivity.
Minegishi has held a variety of corporate finance and financial planning and analysis positions, including seven years of executive management experience. He has worked for organizations including Enagic USA Inc., World Vision Japan and L'Oréal. Minegishi holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Vanguard University and a Master of Business Administration from Azusa Pacific University. Kim and Minegishi will also directly report to Kagawa.
"As a key member of our senior executive team, and for many years before that, Stephanie has exemplified the aloha spirit that permeates everything we do in service to our advisors and their clients," said Kagawa. "Stephanie's comprehensive understanding of our organization and the value we bring to advisors in our industry, combined with her keen marketplace knowledge, will be instrumental to building out our sales and marketing function. I congratulate her on her new roles and eagerly anticipate her further contributions to Pacific Bridge."
"We are delighted to welcome Julius and Taka to our Ohana," Kagawa added. "Financial advisors increasingly need global financial navigation, including access to information, products, and services across geographies and areas of expertise. Welcoming these outstanding and proven professionals to our multinational platform will ensure that our Idea Center and underlying operations will equip our advisor partners with every conceivable tool to help their clients achieve their hopes and dreams for themselves, their families, and their posterity in an increasingly globalized world. This is particularly vital at a time when clients, many of them first-generation Americans, are reevaluating what is truly important to them."
About The Pacific Bridge Companies, Inc.:
The Pacific Bridge Companies, Inc. (Pacific Bridge) is a wealth management firm helping financial advisors and their clients navigate the complexities of cross-border and intergenerational financial planning between the U.S. and Asia - and wherever in the world their clients' lives may lead. We believe in the power of global financial navigation and collaborate with some of the world's leading financial advisors and specialists in banking, insurance, investments, tax, and law, providing advisors access to financial planning alternatives that meet their clients' needs, values and aspirations. We bring decades of experience partnering with wealth advisors in the Pacific Rim to provide individuals, families and companies with an array of highly tailored financial planning strategies. We also work alongside U.S.-based advisors helping first-generation Asian-American and other first-generation families meet cross-border realities together so they can acclimate financially to their new lives in the U.S.
Our organization is composed of 10 international and interdependent financial planning and wealth management-related firms spanning the United States and Asia. We are headquartered in Monrovia, CA and have offices in Honolulu, Tokyo and Hong Kong. We invite you to learn more about Pacific Bridge and how we can partner together by visiting us at www.thepacificbridgecompanies.com.
