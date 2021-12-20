LOS ANGELES, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Passport Place, a leading travel document consultant whose mission is to connect people to the world, today announced their partnership with Affirm (NASDAQ: AFRM), the payment network that empowers consumers and helps merchants drive growth. This innovative partnership aims to make the world more inclusive and accessible to U.S. travelers of all income levels.
Only one third of eligible American adults have a valid U.S. passport. Additionally, studies have shown that possession of passports increases dramatically with income. For example, only one in five Americans with a household income under $50,000 have passports while 64% of those with a household income over $100,000 are in possession of one. Through their partnership with Affirm, The Passport Place is on a mission to connect U.S. citizens to the world by tackling the prohibitive cost of obtaining passports.
With The Passport Place, eligible customers can begin the process of applying for their passport with no cost upfront and payments spread out over time. The cost of a passport ranges between $80.00 and $205.00 depending on age, type (new or renewal fees) and whether the passport is expedited.
"Our mission is to connect people to the world. We believe the more people that can get out and see the world, the more tolerant people will become of other cultures and people," said Evan James, Founder of The Passport Place. "For far too long, the prohibitive cost of obtaining a passport, especially multiple passports for a family of five, for example, has prevented people from seeing loved ones and going on life changing trips. Our partnership with Affirm aims to make it more budget-friendly for U.S. citizens to acquire their passport."
This new partnership helps eligible customers with services such as new passports and renewals, passport for a minor, name change, lost and replacement passports, limited validity passports and renewals as well as second passports. Currently, the service is only available to U.S. citizens.
The Passport Place also offers help with determining what service and documents are needed for each trip - a process that can often be confusing and time-consuming. The company is also in the process of extending the ability to pay over time for a myriad of other travel-related services such as Global Entry.
With the belief when more people can get out and see the world, the better the world will be, the Passport Specialists at The Passport Place are able to use their knowledge and enthusiasm to help future travelers obtain one of the most important documents in their lives.
For more information please visit http://www.thepassportplace.com or press@thepassportplace.com.
Payment options through Affirm are subject to eligibility, and are provided by these lending partners: affirm.com/lenders.
About The Passport Place
The Passport Place is a travel document consultant, assisting travelers with their passport and travel document needs. All consulting services ensure applicants' documents are submitted correctly and timely, preventing costly mistakes. Founded by industry veteran Evan James, Evan has been expediting U.S. passports for over 15 years and has worked with travelers and organizations all over the world. Hearing about the upfront cost getting in the way of people obtaining a passport to see their loved ones, or to go on life changing trips, Evan set out on a mission to see how he could break down barriers and help create access to anyone wanting this life changing travel document. Connect with The Passport Place on: Instagram | Facebook | Twitter.
About Affirm
Affirm's mission is to deliver honest financial products that improve lives. By building a new kind of payment network — one based on trust, transparency and putting people first — we empower millions of consumers to spend and save responsibly, and give thousands of businesses the tools to fuel growth. Unlike credit cards and other pay-over-time options, we show consumers exactly what they will pay up front, never increase that amount, and never charge any late or hidden fees. Follow Affirm on social media: LinkedIn | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter.
