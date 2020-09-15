HONG KONG, Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Shiji Group has signed a partnership with The Peninsula Hotels to provide the hotel group with Shiji Enterprise Platform, the industry's scalable, secure and modern hospitality technology platform.
The Peninsula Hotels, owned and operated by The Hongkong and Shanghai Hotels, Limited (HSH), operates prestigious luxury properties in ten major cities in Asia, the US and Europe, with three additional hotels under development in London, Istanbul and Yangon. The Peninsula brand is synonymous with luxurious comfort and impeccable service.
The brand was looking for a scalable technology platform that could manage the high expectations of guests and staff, considering its global and growing footprint. It needed an advanced technology platform that met many requirements which had not existed in the market before.
Shiji Group's Enterprise Platform has been in design and pilot phases since 2015 under the name AC Project. The platform provides enterprise hotel companies with scalable, state-of-the-art technology and architecture, security compliance and business continuity, and allows connectivity between systems to facilitate strategic business success.
In the last two years, the platform has grown in functionality, adding services such as Restaurant Management, Table Management, Data Intelligence, Recreation and Spa solutions. Additional functions of guest preferences and hotel management services being added make it a true enterprise platform for hospitality businesses.
"We are delighted to build upon our relationship with The Peninsula Hotels to implement our Enterprise Platform. The enterprise solution was built for global hotel brands like The Peninsula Hotels to improve their operational efficiencies by providing a technology platform that guarantees a truly seamless and personalized guest experience for their hotel guests. The Shiji Enterprise Platform will combine the core functions of The Peninsula Hotels' technologies and enable improved operations and future success," said Kevin King, Chief Operating Officer of Shiji Group.
"We have partnered with Shiji Group to implement the Shiji Enterprise Platform, as it is the ideal technology solution for a global and diverse hotel brand like ours. With properties in multiple locations across the globe, we needed a reliable and scalable solution to integrate all our systems throughout our properties. As a luxury hotel brand, it is critical for us to provide a high level of personalization for our customers, while keeping their data secure. Shiji's Enterprise Platform is providing that for us, and we are looking forward to deploying it into our hotels to offer an elevated guest experience for our guests," said Shane Izaks, Group Director, Information Technology of The Hongkong and Shanghai Hotels, Limited (HSH).
About Shiji Group
Shiji Group provides software solutions and services for the hospitality, food service, retail and entertainment industries, ranging from hotel management solutions, to food and beverage and retail systems, payment gateways, data management, online distribution and more. Founded in 1998 as a network solutions provider for hotels, Shiji Group today comprises 5,000 employees in 80+ subsidiaries and brands, serving over 74,000 hotels, 200,000 restaurants and 600,000 retail outlets.
About The Hongkong and Shanghai Hotels, Limited (HSH)
Incorporated in 1866 and listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong, HSH is the holding company of a Group which is engaged in the ownership, development and management of prestigious hotel, commercial and residential properties in key locations in Asia, the United States and Europe, as well as the provision of tourism and leisure, club management and other services. The Peninsula Hotels portfolio comprises The Peninsula Hong Kong, The Peninsula Shanghai, The Peninsula Beijing, The Peninsula Tokyo, The Peninsula New York, The Peninsula Chicago, The Peninsula Beverly Hills, The Peninsula Paris, The Peninsula Bangkok, and The Peninsula Manila. Projects under development include The Peninsula London, The Peninsula Istanbul and The Peninsula Yangon. The property portfolio of the Group includes The Repulse Bay Complex, The Peak Tower and St. John's Building in Hong Kong; The Landmark in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam; and 21 avenue Kléber in Paris, France. The clubs and services portfolio of the Group includes The Peak Tram in Hong Kong; Quail Lodge & Golf Club in Carmel, California; Peninsula Clubs and Consultancy Services, Peninsula Merchandising, and Tai Pan Laundry in Hong Kong.
