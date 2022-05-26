Monti joins the company with over two decades of senior financial leadership and a deep understanding of the global consulting and staffing industries.
CHICAGO, May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Planet Group, a portfolio company of Odyssey Investment Partners and a leading provider of outsourced human capital, advisory and consulting services for the Technology, Diversified Energy, Healthcare and Professional Services sectors, announced that Philip Monti has joined the firm as Chief Financial Officer. Monti joins the company with over two decades of senior financial leadership and a deep understanding of the global consulting and staffing industries.
Tim Bauwens, who co-founded The Planet Group and previously held the role, will continue to serve as CFO of ProPharma Group, the global, independent, single-source provider of regulatory, clinical and compliance services serving pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device companies. Planet and ProPharma Group merged in May 2021.
Before joining The Planet Group, Monti was Chief Financial Officer of DISYS where he helped guide the firm as a global staffing leader. Previously, he served in a variety of similar executive-level corporate finance roles with Signature Consultants and Acosta Sales & Marketing.
Monti is a forward-thinking CFO adept at overseeing complex financial systems serving enterprise-level organizations with thousands of employees. His track record guiding companies through mergers and acquisitions makes him the ideal financial leader for The Planet Group as the firm has acquired eight companies in the past four years and has grown to be one of the largest US staffing firms as well as one of America's fastest growing private companies.
"We are excited to welcome Phil to the team," said The Planet Group's President Tim Simmerly. "His background leading the financial operations for some of the world's leading technology consulting and staffing firms fits ideally into Planet's growth strategy in these markets. Additionally, his leadership ability and commitment to innovation will continue building a financial center of excellence needed to support the accelerated growth our business is experiencing."
A certified public accountant, Monti holds his Bachelor's degree from the University of Florida and a Master's from the University of North Florida.
ABOUT THE PLANET GROUP
The Planet Group, a portfolio company of Odyssey Investment Partners, consists of a group of related global consulting organizations and renowned staffing brands and has been purposefully built to address the professional services needs of leading companies in the Technology, Diversified Energy & Engineering, Accounting & Finance, Human Resources, Healthcare and Digital Marketing areas. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois with offices throughout the US and Europe.
