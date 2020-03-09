PITTSBURGH, March 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE: PNC) expects to issue financial results for the first quarter of 2020 Wednesday, April 15, as previously announced, at approximately 6:45 a.m. (ET). PNC Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer William S. Demchak and Chief Financial Officer Robert Q. Reilly will hold a conference call for investors the same day at 9:30 a.m. (ET).
Separately, PNC will hold its Annual Meeting of Shareholders Tuesday, April 28, 2020. Event details are as follows:
First Quarter 2020 Earnings Investor Conference Call: Wednesday, April 15, at 9:30 a.m. (ET)
- Dial-in numbers: (800) 616-4707 and (303) 223-4366 (international).
- A link to the live audio webcast, presentation slides, earnings release and supplementary financial information will be accessible at www.pnc.com/investorevents; a webcast replay will be available for 30 days.
- Conference call replay will be available for one week at (800) 633-8284 and (402) 977-9140, Conference ID 21952111.
2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders: Tuesday, April 28, at 11 a.m. (ET)
- Meeting location: The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc., The Tower at PNC Plaza – James E. Rohr Auditorium, 300 Fifth Avenue, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania 15222.
As a precautionary measure related to coronavirus or COVID-19, it is possible PNC may hold the annual meeting solely by means of remote communication. If PNC determines to do so, the decision will be announced in advance, and details on how to participate in the annual meeting will be available www.pnc.com/annualmeeting.
- Dial-in numbers: (800) 708-4508 and (303) 223-4382 (international).
- Live audio webcast accessible at www.pnc.com/investorevents or www.pnc.com/annualmeeting; webcast replay available for 30 days.
- Those using the dial-in numbers or webcast will not be able to vote or ask questions. Both options are listen-only.
- Meeting replay will be available for one week at (800) 633-8284 and (402) 977-9140 (international), Conference ID 21951608.
- PNC's 2020 Proxy Statement and 2019 Annual Report will be accessible on PNC's website at www.pnc.com/investorevents after their respective filing dates.
The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. is one of the largest diversified financial services institutions in the United States, organized around its customers and communities for strong relationships and local delivery of retail and business banking including a full range of lending products; specialized services for corporations and government entities, including corporate banking, real estate finance and asset-based lending; wealth management and asset management. For information about PNC, visit www.pnc.com.
