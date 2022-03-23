LOS ANGELES, March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "9/12" WINS PODCAST OF THE YEAR AT THE SECOND ANNUAL AWARDS FOR EXCELLENCE IN AUDIO PRESENTED BY THE PODCAST ACADEMY
"9/12" Earns the Most Wins with Three Ambies,
Followed by "Billie Was a Black Woman" with Two Wins
Oscar-Nominated Actress Rosamund Pike Received Her First-Ever Ambie Award for Best Performer in Audio Fiction for "Edith!"
Global Phenomenon, "Serial" Honored with Governors Award
The Podcast Academy, the preeminent professional podcast organization, hosted its second annual Awards for Excellence in Audio (The Ambies®) last night. The show celebrates and elevates podcasts as a unique and personal medium for entertainment, information, storytelling and expression. This year's ceremony highlighted 178 nominees across 25 categories with winners selected by every voting member of The Podcast Academy.
The evening was co-hosted by Ross Mathews and Nikki Boyer from The Mayan Theater in Los Angeles. This year's Ambies were presented by Wondery with additional support from Audible, Audacy, PRX, Tenderfoot TV, The Hollywood Reporter, Apollo Podcasts, Castbox, Loeb & Loeb and IMDb.
Second Annual Awards for Excellence in Audio Winners:
Podcast of The Year (sponsored by Audacy)
9/12
Amazon Music, Pineapple Street Studios, and Wondery
Best Business Podcast
Business Wars
Wondery
Best Comedy Podcast
How Did This Get Made?
Earwolf
Best Documentary Podcast
Stay Away From Matthew MaGill
Pineapple Street Studios
Best Entertainment Podcast
Back Issue
Pineapple Street Studios
Best Fiction Podcast (sponsored by Apollo Podcasts)
Tejana
Sonoro, Telemundo
Best History Podcast
Slow Burn: The L.A. Riots
Slate
Best Indie Podcast (sponsored by Tenderfoot TV)
An Arm and a Leg
Public Road Productions
Best Interview Podcast
70 over 70
Pineapple Street Studios
Best Knowledge, Science or Tech Podcast
Overheard at National Geographic
National Geographic Partners
Best News Podcast
Up First
NPR
Best Original Score and Music Supervision
9/12
Amazon Music, Pineapple Street Studios, and Wondery
Best Performer in Audio Fiction (sponsored by Audible)
Edith! – Rosamund Pike
QCODE, Crooked Media
Best Personal Growth / Spirituality Podcast (sponsored by Castbox)
Life Kit
NPR
Best Podcast for Kids
Music Blocks
Colorado Public Radio
Best Podcast Host
It's Been a Minute with Sam Sanders – Sam Sanders
NPR
Best Politics or Opinion Podcast
Billie Was a Black Woman
Paramount Audio/Spoke Media/Audible Originals
Best Production and Sound Design (sponsored by PRX)
Twenty Thousand Hertz
Defacto Sound
Best Reporting
9/12
Pineapple Street Studios, Amazon Music & Wondery
Best Scriptwriting, Fiction
Soft Voice – James Bloor
QCODE
Best Scriptwriting, Non-Fiction
Have You Heard George's Podcast? – George the Poet
BBC Sounds
Best Society and Culture Podcast
Billie Was a Black Woman
Paramount Audio/Spoke Media/Audible Originals
Best Sports Podcast
The Lead
Wondery & The Athletic
Best True Crime Podcast (sponsored by The Hollywood Reporter)
Suspect
Wondery & Campside Media
Best Wellness or Relationships Podcast
On Purpose with Jay Shetty
Record Edit Podcast
ABOUT THE PODCAST ACADEMY
Founded in February 2020, The Podcast Academy is a not-for-profit professional membership organization that celebrates excellence in podcasting and elevates awareness of podcasts as an indispensable medium for entertainment, information, and creative expression. It values individual and organizational creators alike, of all backgrounds and means, and defines achievement through the values of quality, creativity, innovation, inclusion, and impact. The Podcast Academy provides community, professional development, and industry connections through inclusive, dynamic programming. For more information about The Podcast Academy, please visit http://www.thepodcastacademy.com and follow/like/subscribe on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and Linkedin.
