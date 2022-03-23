LOS ANGELES, March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "9/12" WINS PODCAST OF THE YEAR AT THE SECOND ANNUAL AWARDS FOR EXCELLENCE IN AUDIO PRESENTED BY THE PODCAST ACADEMY

"9/12" Earns the Most Wins with Three Ambies,

Followed by "Billie Was a Black Woman" with Two Wins

Oscar-Nominated Actress Rosamund Pike Received Her First-Ever Ambie Award for Best Performer in Audio Fiction for "Edith!"

Global Phenomenon, "Serial" Honored with Governors Award

The Podcast Academy, the preeminent professional podcast organization, hosted its second annual Awards for Excellence in Audio (The Ambies®) last night. The show celebrates and elevates podcasts as a unique and personal medium for entertainment, information, storytelling and expression. This year's ceremony highlighted 178 nominees across 25 categories with winners selected by every voting member of The Podcast Academy.

The evening was co-hosted by Ross Mathews and Nikki Boyer from The Mayan Theater in Los Angeles. This year's Ambies were presented by Wondery with additional support from Audible, Audacy, PRX, Tenderfoot TV, The Hollywood Reporter, Apollo Podcasts, Castbox, Loeb & Loeb and IMDb.

Second Annual Awards for Excellence in Audio Winners:

Podcast of The Year (sponsored by Audacy)

9/12

Amazon Music, Pineapple Street Studios, and Wondery

Best Business Podcast    

Business Wars    

Wondery

Best Comedy Podcast

How Did This Get Made?    

Earwolf

Best Documentary Podcast    

Stay Away From Matthew MaGill    

Pineapple Street Studios

Best Entertainment Podcast    

Back Issue    

Pineapple Street Studios

Best Fiction Podcast (sponsored by Apollo Podcasts)    

Tejana    

Sonoro, Telemundo

Best History Podcast    

Slow Burn: The L.A. Riots    

Slate

Best Indie Podcast (sponsored by Tenderfoot TV)    

An Arm and a Leg    

Public Road Productions

Best Interview Podcast    

70 over 70    

Pineapple Street Studios

Best Knowledge, Science or Tech Podcast

Overheard at National Geographic    

National Geographic Partners

Best News Podcast    

Up First    

NPR

Best Original Score and Music Supervision

9/12    

Amazon Music, Pineapple Street Studios, and Wondery

Best Performer in Audio Fiction (sponsored by Audible)    

Edith! – Rosamund Pike    

QCODE, Crooked Media

Best Personal Growth / Spirituality Podcast (sponsored by Castbox)

Life Kit    

NPR

Best Podcast for Kids

Music Blocks    

Colorado Public Radio

Best Podcast Host    

It's Been a Minute with Sam SandersSam Sanders

NPR

Best Politics or Opinion Podcast    

Billie Was a Black Woman    

Paramount Audio/Spoke Media/Audible Originals

Best Production and Sound Design (sponsored by PRX)    

Twenty Thousand Hertz    

Defacto Sound

Best Reporting    

9/12    

Pineapple Street Studios, Amazon Music & Wondery

Best Scriptwriting, Fiction    

Soft Voice – James Bloor    

QCODE

Best Scriptwriting, Non-Fiction    

Have You Heard George's Podcast? – George the Poet

BBC Sounds

Best Society and Culture Podcast    

Billie Was a Black Woman

Paramount Audio/Spoke Media/Audible Originals

Best Sports Podcast    

The Lead    

Wondery & The Athletic

Best True Crime Podcast (sponsored by The Hollywood Reporter)    

Suspect    

Wondery & Campside Media

Best Wellness or Relationships Podcast    

On Purpose with Jay Shetty    

Record Edit Podcast

ABOUT THE PODCAST ACADEMY

Founded in February 2020, The Podcast Academy is a not-for-profit professional membership organization that celebrates excellence in podcasting and elevates awareness of podcasts as an indispensable medium for entertainment, information, and creative expression. It values individual and organizational creators alike, of all backgrounds and means, and defines achievement through the values of quality, creativity, innovation, inclusion, and impact. The Podcast Academy provides community, professional development, and industry connections through inclusive, dynamic programming. For more information about The Podcast Academy, please visit http://www.thepodcastacademy.com and follow/like/subscribe on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and Linkedin.

