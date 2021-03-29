TAMPA, Fla., March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As the country grappled with skyrocketing unemployment rates in 2020 and Americans pivot career paths, the professional résumé writing and career coaching industry saw a boom of interest in the tumultuous year. With a 19 percent increase in membership year over year, The Professional Association of Résumé Writers and Career Coaches™ (PARWCC), the industry-leading professional development organization, is hosting the virtual Thrive! Conference to meet the needs of its growing membership base.
Designed to advance excellence, foster community collaboration, and provide valuable insight and opportunities, the two-day Thrive! Conference will feature keynote speakers, networking sessions and enhanced resources and opportunities to learn how to educate job seekers on the value of enlisting professional services during their employment search. Tickets are now available for the April 20-April 21 conference and attendance is open to members and non-members at http://www.Thrive.Show.
PARWCC was the first global association for career professionals when the organization launched in 1990 and has built a highly-respected reputation as the standard-bearer for the career services industry throughout its 31-year tenure. The increase in unemployment in 2020 resulted in the organization expanding its services to expertly equip job searchers with the resources they need to stand out in a crowded job market, while also providing enhanced accreditations for those looking to enter the growing field of professional résumé writers and career coaches.
"There's always a benefit to leveraging professional career services throughout every level of your employment journey and we've gladly coached hundreds of thousands of job seekers globally throughout our 30+ years as an organization," said Margaret Phares, executive director. "The pandemic has significantly shaken employment across industries making it the perfect time for the Thrive! Conference to provide meaningful resources, connections, and networking opportunities in a supportive and collaborative space."
With a large global network, PARWCC has certified more than 1,000 résumé writers since 2019, with many more earning a best in class certifications through the organization's respected offerings which include: the new Certified Digital Career Strategist (CDCS™), Professional Résumé Writer Certification (CEMPPRW™), Certified Professional Career Coach (CPCC™), Certified Employment Interview Professional (CEIP™), Certified Empowerment & Motivational Professional (CEMP™) and The Fundamentals of Résumé Writing.
The Thrive! Conference is an evolution of past PARWCC conferences. The virtual format allows attendees enhanced schedule flexibility, as well as provides enhanced opportunities for in-depth networking and collaboration between members. Thrive! is open to both PARWCC members and non-members.
For the full conference schedule, information on keynote speakers or to purchase your tickets, please visit http://www.Thrive.Show. For more information on The Professional Association of Résumé Writers and Career Coaches services, certifications or membership visit http://www.PARWCC.com.
About The Professional Association of Résumé Writers and Career Coaches
The Professional Association of Résumé Writers & Career Coaches™ was founded in 1990 as the first association for career professionals in the world. The goal then, and now, is to provide opportunities for career professionals to exchange information, enhance their skills and demonstrate their commitment to providing high-quality professional services to today's job seekers. Members who display the association's logo affirm their dedication to excellence in meeting client career goals and strictly adhere to the organization's Code of Ethics. Many members chose to seek certification and additional training from the PARWCC slate of industry-leading certifications to further enhance their expertise as career professionals. For more information on The Professional Association of Résumé Writers and Career Coaches services, certifications or membership visit http://www.PARWCC.com.
