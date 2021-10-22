FAIRVIEW PARK, Ohio, Oct. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Reserves Network, a leading staffing provider of office, industrial, professional and technical talent, has acquired Texas-based staffing firm Resource Staffing.
Founded in 1989, Resource Staffing serves job seekers and customers in office administration, accounting, finance, real estate, customer care and non-clinical healthcare/medical. The company has five offices, Sugar Land, Houston Galleria, Houston Northwest, Austin/San Antonio and Dallas Metroplex. This past year, they placed more than 3400 employees with hundreds of clients throughout the state of Texas.
Locations will maintain the Resource Staffing name and brand, operating as an affiliate of The Reserves Network. Resource Staffing co-founders Dan Hines and Ricky Moorer will remain to ensure a seamless transition. All internal employees will remain with the company. The merger became official on Oct. 18.
"As two companies with very rich histories come together, we anticipate many great opportunities will lie ahead," says Hines. "Not only do we share similar business models, customers and geographic locations, but we also hold the same core values of developing successful partnerships with our customers based on trust and confidence," adds Moorer.
The Reserves Network joined the Texas business community in 2019 through the acquisition of Houston-based ExecuTeam and Team1Medical.
"Resource Staffing joining The Reserves Network is a natural fit," says Neil Stallard, CEO of The Reserves Network. "Both companies share a vision of providing elite service to our customers and employees. The company, with its talented team, is the right partner for us to grow and expand our business offerings, and we're excited to now have them as a part of our family."
Nicholas Stallard, chief growth officer of The Reserves Network states: "As we strategically look at ways to grow our company, opportunities to unify with great organizations like Resource Staffing are unmistakable. We are excited about our continued expansion in the great state of Texas."
Headquartered in the Cleveland suburb of Fairview Park, Ohio, The Reserves Network was founded in 1984. The veteran-founded and family-owned company is privately held and has received multiple honors for customer loyalty, outstanding growth and management excellence. The Reserves Network employs more than 20,000 employees annually through its more than 40 operating locations in the Midwest, Northeast, Southeast and Southwest, and works with customers nationwide.
