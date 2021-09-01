TORONTO, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The ability to reproduce and automate science fuels innovation in life sciences R&D. However, achieving these goals at scale can be fraught with pitfalls and roadblocks. Instrumentation and cloud systems speak different languages, resulting in massive amounts of time wasted wrangling data and waiting for experiments to complete, and data is routinely incomplete or inaccurate, slowing any sort of discovery. At its core, this is a complex data integration problem.

How can your organization solve this problem? The possibilities are endless when scientific research leans on the power of a "Dynamic Duo" in R&D: turn-key integrations that incorporate the state-of-the-art in data engineering, life sciences and data science disciplines; and an Intermediate Data Schema (IDS) that harmonizes disparate data and enables advanced data science applications.

Register for this webinar to learn about:

  • The defining criteria of a turn-key data integration solution; how these solutions drive efficiency gains; and how they foster a scientific data ecosystem
  • How the IDS harmonizes disparate data into a unified format for predictability, consistency and efficient querying
  • How this Dynamic Duo liberates experimental data; automates the full life cycle and flow of data; and enables cloud-based, distributed data processing and analytics at massive scale

Join Joel Melby, Data Analyst, TetraScience, for the live webinar on Wednesday, September 22, 2021 at 11am EDT (4pm BST/UK).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit The Role of Data Integration in Scientific Discovery and Innovation.

