Roofing Alliance welcomes Kelly Van Winkle as president and Greg Bloom as vice president.
ROSEMONT, Ill., June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Roofing Alliance, the foundation of the National Roofing Contractors Association (NRCA), proudly announces its Board of Trustees for 2022-2023. Kelly Van Winkle of King of Texas Roofing Company LP will serve as the first female president and Greg Bloom of Beacon Building Products will serve as vice president.
The Roofing Alliance is a diverse, thoughtful, and dedicated forum of roofing contractors, manufacturers, distributors, service providers, and industry professionals united to shape, improve and advance the roofing industry. At 180 members strong, this group of committed leaders has attracted some of the industry's best and brightest roofing professionals.
The Roofing Alliance thanks the following officers and trustees for their commitment to the roofing industry; terms are effective June 1, 2022 – May 31, 2023.
2022-23 Board of Trustees:
- Kelly Van Winkle, King of Texas Roofing Co., Grand Prairie, Texas - President
- Greg Bloom, Beacon Building Products, Herndon, VA - Vice President
- Jason Dark, Duro-Last Roofing, Inc., Saginaw, MI - Secretary-Treasurer
- Charles Antis, Antis Roofing & Waterproofing Inc., Irvine, CA - Trustee
- Piers Dormeyer, EagleView, Bellevue, WA - Trustee
- Greg Hudson, Georgia Pacific Gypsum, Atlanta - Trustee
- Michelle Lane, Firestone Building Products, Nashville - Trustee
- Dave Lawlor, ROCKWOOL, Milton, Ontario, Canada - Trustee
- Steve Little, KPost Roofing & Waterproofing, Dallas - Trustee
- Bob Morgan, Upstate Roofing and Painting, Inc, Rochester, NY - Trustee
- Stephen Phillips, Hendrick Phillips Salzman & Siegel, Atlanta - Trustee
- Bob Pringle, Evans Roofing Company, Inc., Elmira, NY - Trustee
- Kyle Thomas, Thomas Roofing, Mobile, AL - Trustee
- Dave Tilsen, Tilsen Roofing Company Inc., Madison, WI - Trustee
- Daniel Tinker, SRS Distribution Inc., McKinney, Texas - Trustee
- John Yuko, GSM Roofing, Ephrata, PA - Trustee
For more information about how to get involved and make a commitment to the Roofing Alliance, please contact Alison L. LaValley, CAE, executive director, at alavalley@nrca.net or visit roofingalliance.net.
About the Roofing Alliance
The Roofing Alliance is committed to shaping the industry's future by funding education, research, scholarships, and philanthropic initiatives—all for the purpose of securing the industry's future excellence. Composed of 180 members representing extraordinary leaders from the contracting, manufacturing, distribution, and service provider communities, the Roofing Alliance has committed $14 million to enhance the performance and long-term viability of the industry and allocated more than $5.8 million to fund 51 research, education, technical and philanthropic programs and projects. Serving as the foundation of the National Roofing Contractors Association (NRCA), Roofing Alliance members are focused on giving back and supporting high-quality educational programs and ensuring timely and forward-thinking industry responses to major economic and technological issues. For more information about Roofing Alliance initiatives, visit http://www.roofingalliance.net.
Media Contact
Alison LaValley, CAE, Roofing Alliance, 847-493-7573, alavalley@nrca.net
SOURCE Roofing Alliance