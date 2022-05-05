With the expansion of the firm into Southern California, the California criminal defense law practice of Ken Rosenfeld can now accommodate clients in the Palm Springs area.
PALM SPRINGS, Calif., May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Rosenfeld Law Firm announces the opening of a new location for the criminal defense law practice in Palm Springs, California. Criminal defense attorney Ken Rosenfeld, whose firm also operates in Northern California from offices in Sacramento and San Jose, has expanded his practice into Southern California with the addition of the third office in Palm Springs. The Rosenfeld Law Firm handles a diverse range of prominent state and federal criminal defense cases in California, including but not limited to high-profile, mental health, white-collar, juvenile, and sexual offender.
The address for the firm's new Palm Springs office is as follows:
The Rosenfeld Law Firm
777 East Tahquitz Canyon Way, Suite 200-86
Palm Springs, CA 92262
"We are very pleased," said Rosenfeld of the opening of his firm's third location. "The Rosenfeld Law Firm is dedicated to providing uncompromising criminal defense in the toughest of cases, and we're thrilled to have a new location convenient to the people of Palm Springs."
About The Rosenfeld Law Firm
With offices in Sacramento, San Jose, and Palm Springs, The Rosenfeld Law Firm provides aggressive defense of a wide range of high-profile criminal defense cases. California criminal defense attorney Ken Rosenfeld defends such cases as first-degree murder and sex offense cases, and also provides DUI defense. In addition to mental health criminal defense, The Rosenfeld Law Firm also practices federal criminal defense and juvenile defense, as well as appellate law and prison law. As a skilled criminal law commentator, Rosenfeld makes regular appearances on KTXL TV and FOX40's Ask An Attorney. Rosenfeld was named 2020 Litigator of the Year by the American Institute of Trial Lawyers. For more information, please contact Ken Rosenfeld directly at (916) 447-2070, or visit http://www.therosenfeldlawfirm.com.
