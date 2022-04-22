Renowned cybersecurity and fraud prevention expert, bestselling author, and subject of Catch Me If You Can, Frank Abagnale will engage attendees in a fast-paced Q&A session on cybercrime.
PURCELLVILLE, Va., April 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Secure Cash & Transport Association (SCTA) proudly announces the keynote speaker for this year's SCTA Conference taking place in Chicago, October 5-7, 2022. Frank Abagnale, renowned cybersecurity and fraud prevention expert, bestselling author, and subject of Catch Me If You Can, will deliver a session entitled "Scam Me If You Can." The backdrop for Abagnale's fast-paced keynote session will be the fascinating story of his transformation from one of the world's most notorious con men to a highly sought-after international cyber security expert.
The 2022 SCTA Conference is the Secure Cash & Transport Association's 10th annual event and is marked by the return of Abagnale, who served as the keynote speaker for the first SCTA conference in 2013. Fresh on the heels of his new bestseller, Scam Me If You Can, Abagnale will take attendees behind the scene with strategies that can thwart today's cybercriminals.
The SCTA event will feature informative sessions, networking opportunities, and exhibits. The conference is designed to support the association's mission to protect, strengthen, and unite the cash-in-transit and cash servicing industries.
Details about the event, registration information, and association membership details can be found at http://www.securetransportassociation.org.
Early bird registration is now open with discounts for both members and nonmembers. Register for the 2022 SCTA Conference here: http://www.securetransportassociation.org/2022-registration
About the Secure Cash & Transport Association (SCTA)
The Secure Cash & Transport Association (SCTA) is a non-profit association established in 2013 to represent the shared interests of professionals in ATM servicing, cash handling/processing, transportation, and safekeeping of cash and coin throughout North America. Industry groups represented by the association include armored operators, insurance providers, truck builders, financial institutions, ATM cash providers, coin wrappers, security surveys and compliance providers, retailers, and loss adjusters. Learn more at http://www.securetransportassociation.org.
