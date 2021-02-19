Empire Burger House - The Best Burgers you've ever had

NEW YORK, Feb. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Sinanaj Brothers, owners of the Empire Steak House Restaurants and Chazz Palminteri Italian Restaurants announced they have opened Empire Burger House. Located on 147 East 50th Street, the Burger House has been created with the vision of being a more casual restaurant with delicious food and great service. With this new addition to their portfolio, the Sinanaj brothers are meeting an ever-growing demand for this segment of the food industry.

What makes this burger house special is that they are committed to maintain high quality of products for their dishes which separates them from the rest. "We've been serving the best USDA Prime Dry-Aged Steaks since 2000's, let us show you Our Burger Game is Strong Too!" - said Jack Sinanaj, executive chef and co-owner of Empire Burger House. The beef patties are made of prime quality chopped meat with enough fat for a great flavor. A secret recipe of theirs, the special sauce on the burgers is incredible. In addition, their bun of choice, the potato bun, is light, soft and perfectly complements the texture and taste of their burgers.

When asked what is a particular dish everyone should try from their menu, Jack mentioned several of them: the Double Bull ($10.95) which is the exquisite and juicy double beef patty burger, the succulent Cheeseburger ($8.49), the Crispy Chicken Sandwich ($8.95), made of lightly breaded chicken breast, the Top Dog ($9.49) made with 100% beef Frankfurter topped with chili and cheese. They couldn't not mention their different side dishes like mac and cheese ($4.49) and the truffle fries ($8.95) made with their own secret recipe. Their vegetarian options are mouthwatering; Porto-Bull-O Vegetarian Burger ($7.95), Impossible Burger ($10.49), Apple and Walnut Salad ($9.95). It looks like they thought of everyone's taste buds.

A true surprise for all diners will be their upscale dining room, equipped with a full bar, leather booths and extra spacious to make everyone feel comfortable especially during these times. For those looking to enjoy these delicious burgers from the comfort of their own home, Empire Burger House offers both delivery and takeout through major online ordering platforms throughout most of the Manhattan area.

www.empireburgerhouse.com IG: @empireburgerhouse

Contact 212 753 1144            info@empireburgerhouse.com

