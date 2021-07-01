NORTH ANDOVER, Mass., July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The SIP Forum is proud to announce that the official agenda and webinar registrations are now live for the 2021 STIR/SHAKEN VIRTUAL SUMMIT, a special webinar series focusing on the challenges and opportunities related to the deployment and operations of the STIR/SHAKEN Call Authentication Framework.
The SIP Forum is also very proud to report that due to overwhelming sponsor support, the 2021 STIR/SHAKEN VIRTUAL SUMMIT will be free to attend! Current event sponsors include Diamond Sponsors First Orion, iconectiv, and Neustar; Platinum Sponsors Ribbon Communications; Gold Sponsors AT&T, Hiya, Metaswitch, Numeracle, Somos, and TransNexus, Silver Sponsors REDCOM and Telnyx; and Association Sponsors Cloud Communications Alliance (CCA), Comms Council UK, CTIA, NTCA – The Rural Broadband Association, and USTelecom.
Like the SIP Forum's December SIPNOC 2020 – the 2021 STIR/SHAKEN VIRTUAL SUMMIT will be a virtual event consisting of a special series of webinars presented by the experts leading the development of the STIR/SHAKEN Call Authentication Framework, as well as leading companies providing STIR/SHAKEN solutions and deployment expertise.
Developed jointly by the SIP Forum and ATIS (the Alliance for Telecommunications Industry Solutions) to efficiently implement the Internet Engineering Task Force's (IETF) STIR (for Secure Telephony Identity Revisited) standard, SHAKEN (for Signature-based Handling of Asserted information using toKENs) defines a mechanism to verify the calling number and specifies how it will be transported across communications networks.
Together, STIR/SHAKEN offers a practical mechanism to provide verified information about the calling party as well as the origin of the call — what is known as "attestation" — for the first time in the network. Giving service providers the tools needed to sign and verify calling numbers makes it possible for businesses and consumers to know, before answering, that the calls they receive are from legitimate parties.
The 2021 STIR/SHAKEN VIRTUAL SUMMIT will feature a series of webinars that focus on issues critical to the reliable and successful International deployment and operation of STIR/SHAKEN in today's IP-based network environments, as well as associated topics including discussion of the ramifications of governmental regulatory, legislative and enforcement actions and critical security issues.
2021 STIR/SHAKEN VIRTUAL SUMMIT webinars will cover such topics as:
- Update on the STIR/SHAKEN Framework and IP-NNI Task Force Milestones
- A Review of Open Issues in STIR/SHAKEN
- Out-Of-Band SHAKEN Deployment Issues and Considerations
- Special FCC Keynote
- Service Providers' Perspectives on the STIR/SHAKEN Milestone
- Review of Proposed DOJ/FCC/FTC Enforcement Actions and Their Ramifications
- International Attestation Challenges
- Update from the STI-GA
- Important Certificate Management Considerations and Procedures
- Beyond the Checkmark: How Branded Calls Transform the Call Experience
- Tackling the Problem of International Robocalls
- Strategies for Driving Consumer Trust
- Why Robocall and Fraud Mitigation Needs to Be Webscale
- Strategies for Securing Trusted Identity
- The View from Canada: Special CRTC CISC and CST-GA Keynote
- The View from The Netherlands: Special COIN Keynote
- STIR/SHAKEN and the World: Perspectives from the U.S. and UK
- Making Sure Robocall Rules Work: Blocking Notification, Robocall Mitigation Database, and Other Hot Issues
- RCD (Rich Call Data) and other Call Validation Display Framework Solutions
- June 30 has Passed, Now What's Truly Expected for Voice Service Providers
- STIR/SHAKEN Deployment Best-Practices
- Update on Centralized Registry & Registered Caller and a Special Registered Caller Case Study
- Considerations for Management, Performance and Troubleshooting
- Trusted Customer Solutions: Implementing STIR/SHAKEN with Enterprise Customers
- IP Interconnection, Inter-Carrier Compensation and Access Reform Challenges
The 2021 STIR/SHAKEN VIRTUAL SUMMIT will offer actionable information for all industry stakeholders in the Robocall and Caller ID Spoofing elimination/mitigation ecosystem, including telecommunications providers, major backbone operators, interconnect and wholesale solution providers, ISPs, cable operators, and wireless network operators, as well as governmental regulators and agencies, regulatory attorneys with state and federal jurisdictions, equipment manufacturers and mobile product developers, device integration specialists, large enterprise service assurance operations and IT/communications staff, government agencies, customer care/contact centers, and application providers and data analytics firms.
For More Information and to Register
Visit the 2021 STIR/SHAKEN VIRTUAL SUMMIT event landing page for more information, and to register for the webinars visit the 2021 STIR/SHAKEN VIRTUAL SUMMIT Agenda page. Still have questions? Send an email to stirshakensummit@sipforum.org or call +1-203-829-6307.
About the SIP Forum
The SIP Forum is a leading IP communications industry association that engages in numerous activities that promote and advance SIP-based technology, such as the development of industry recommendations; interoperability testing events including SIPit, and special workshops, educational activities, and general promotion of IP communications standards, services, and technology for service provider, enterprise and governmental applications. The SIP Forum is also the producer of the annual SIPNOC conferences (for SIP Network Operators Conference), focused on the technical requirements of the service provider community, and other industry events. One of the Forum's technical activities is the development of the SIPconnect Technical Recommendation – a standards-based SIP trunking recommendation that provides detailed guidelines for direct IP peering and interoperability between IP PBXs and SIP-based service provider networks, and the SIPconnect Certification Testing Program, a unique certification testing program that includes a certification test suite and test platform, and an associated "SIPconnect Certified" logo program that provides an official "seal of certification" for companies products and services that have officially achieved conformance with the SIPconnect specification. Other important Forum initiatives include work in security, SIP and IPv6, and IP-based Network-to-Network Interconnection (IP-NNI) and the SHAKEN Call Authentication Framework. For more information about SIP Forum initiatives, please visit: https://www.sipforum.org.
