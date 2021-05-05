NORTH ANDOVER, Mass., May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The SIP Forum announced today that it will host its next event focused on STIR/SHAKEN, the 2021 STIR/SHAKEN VIRTUAL SUMMIT, the week of July 19-23, 2021. The 2021 STIR/SHAKEN VIRTUAL SUMMIT is a special mid-year webinar series focusing on the challenges and opportunities related to the deployment of the STIR/SHAKEN Call Authentication Framework.
Developed jointly by the SIP Forum and ATIS (the Alliance for Telecommunications Industry Solutions) to efficiently implement the Internet Engineering Task Force's (IETF) STIR (for Secure Telephony Identity Revisited) standard, SHAKEN (for Signature-based Handling of Asserted information using toKENs) defines a mechanism to verify the calling number and specifies how it will be transported across communications networks.
Together, STIR/SHAKEN offers a practical mechanism to provide verified information about the calling party as well as the origin of the call — what is known as "attestation" — for the first time in the network. Giving service providers the tools needed to sign and verify calling numbers makes it possible for businesses and consumers to know, before answering, that the calls they receive are from legitimate parties.
The TRACED Act, signed into law on December 30, 2019, authorized the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to issue additional civil penalties on individuals who intentionally violate restrictions on the use of automated telephone equipment (i.e., illegal robocalls and spoofing); and directed the FCC to require voice service providers to offer call authentication technologies (i.e., STIR/SHAKEN) to consumers.
"With the STIR/SHAKEN service provider certification deadline of June 30 established by the FCC fast approaching, and the deadline for call blocking to commence 90 days following that (September 30, 2021), the race is on for a large percentage of service providers to deploy STIR/SHAKEN in time. The 2021 STIR/SHAKEN VIRTUAL SUMMIT will offer the most timely and essential information these providers need to tackle the technological, logistical and business challenges involved in that endeavor," said Marc Robins, SIP Forum President and Managing Director, and Program Chair of the STIR/SHAKEN VIRTUAL SUMMIT.
The next iteration of the STIR/SHAKEN VIRTUAL SUMMIT will feature a series of webinars that focus on issues critical to the reliable and successful deployment and operation of STIR/SHAKEN in today's IP-based network environments, as well as expanded international coverage and discussion of the ramifications of various governmental regulatory, legislative and enforcement actions.
The STIR/SHAKEN VIRTUAL SUMMIT will feature content such as:
- Status of Out-Of-Band STIR solutions
- Review of DOJ/FCC/FTC Enforcement Actions and Their Ramifications
- Track and Trace Issues and Considerations
- Important Certificate Management Considerations and Procedures
- Considerations Surrounding Delegated Certificates
- RCD (Rich Call Data) and other Call Validation Display Framework Solutions
- STIR/SHAKEN Deployment Best-Practices
- Considerations for Management, Performance and Troubleshooting
- Trusted Customer Solutions: Implementing STIR/SHAKEN with Enterprise Customers
- Interconnection and Access Reform Challenges
The 2021 STIR/SHAKEN VIRTUAL SUMMIT will offer actionable information for all industry stakeholders in the Robocall and Caller ID Spoofing elimination/mitigation ecosystem, including telecommunications providers, major backbone operators, interconnect and wholesale solution providers, ISPs, cable operators, and wireless network operators, as well as governmental regulators and agencies, regulatory attorneys with state and federal jurisdictions, equipment manufacturers and mobile product developers, device integration specialists, large enterprise service assurance operations and IT/communications staff, government agencies, customer care/contact centers, and application providers and data analytics firms.
For more information about the 2021 STIR/SHAKEN VIRTUAL SUMMIT, please visit http://www.stirshakensummit.org.
About the SIP Forum
The SIP Forum is a leading IP communications industry association that engages in numerous activities that promote and advance SIP-based technology, such as the development of industry recommendations; interoperability testing events including SIPit, and special workshops, educational activities, and general promotion of IP communications standards, services, and technology for service provider, enterprise and governmental applications. The SIP Forum is also the producer of the annual SIPNOC conferences (for SIP Network Operators Conference), and the STIR/SHAKEN SUMMIT, focused on the technical requirements of the service provider community. The Forum's key technical activities include the co-development with ATIS of the STIR/SHAKEN Call Authentication Framework, the SIPconnect Technical Recommendation – a standards-based SIP trunking recommendation that provides detailed guidelines for direct IP peering and interoperability between IP PBXs and SIP-based service provider networks, and the SIPconnect Certification Testing Program, a unique certification testing program that includes a certification test suite and test platform, and an associated "SIPconnect Certified" logo program that provides an official "seal of certification" for companies products and services that have officially achieved conformance with the SIPconnect specification. Other important Forum initiatives include work in security, SIP and IPv6, and IP-based Network-to-Network Interconnection (IP-NNI). For more information about SIP Forum initiatives, please visit: https://www.sipforum.org.
