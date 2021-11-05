QUEENS, N.Y., Nov. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Network for Women in Business is proud to announce the 10th Annual Small Business Boot Camp for Women. This 3-night virtual training event is taking place on November 17th – 19th of 2021 from 7pm to 9pm EST.
Over the past 10 years the Boot Camp event has been responsible for training over 1,000 women and men. Past attendees have gone on to publish their own books, launch new programs and products or delivered new services. Every year our attendees come back having accomplished more. Check out past attendee testimonies on our Youtube channel by clicking here: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLZFrrfuukuO6m2nnBk1Jhw-Po0gwI6R5E.
The theme for this year's event is Wealth Mastery and will be a virtual empowerment, training and networking experience as female entrepreneurs gather to learn how to: 1) turn their knowledge into profits, 2) overcome cultural strongholds that are blocking them from money and 3) turn their story into bestselling books.
"Because of the pandemic many entrepreneurs closed their doors, but I managed to 5x my income and I attribute it all to handful of specific things, like having the right mindset, getting out of my own way, monetizing my knowledge and launching new books and programs. All of which I will be discussing at this year's Boot Camp event. I will be spilling the beans and letting everyone in on all my secrets and you don't want to miss it," says event creator and host, Toni Coleman Brown.
This year's Boot Camp will also feature two dynamic female experts. First, there is Chikeola Karimou, who is the founder of Soul Beauty Living. Chikeola helps entrepreneurs increase their revenue by helping them to get out of their own way by breaking cultural strongholds that hold them back from getting the financial results that they deserve.
"For years I've struggled with worthiness. But working with Chikeola has helped me to achieve financial breakthroughs that I never thought were possible by overcoming many behaviors that were holding me back." says Toni.
Additionally, this year the Boot Camp will feature book marketing and publishing expert, Julia D. Shaw, who is the President and co-founder of the Collaborative Experience. Julia has more 20 years of experience in helping individuals become bestselling authors. Julia is going to teach conference attendees how to use their stories to re-position themselves as experts in the marketplace.
This event will also present the opportunity for attendees to network and build positive connections. Bulk ticket sales, sponsorship and affiliate opportunities are also available by emailing info@smallbusinessbootcampforwomen.com. Media and interview requests should be sent to toni@networkforwomeninbusiness by Nov. 10, 2021. For more details about the event, visit: http://www.smallbusinessbootcampforwomen.com.
Media Contact
Toni Coleman Brown, The Network for Women in Business, 1 646-421-0830, toni@networkforwomeninbusiness.com
SOURCE The Network for Women in Business