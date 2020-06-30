PHOENIX, June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Southwest Center for HIV/AIDS, Inc. is proud to announce the appointment of Chuck Peterson following an extensive national search. Mr. Peterson, who has over 30 years professional nonprofit leadership experience, was the Executive Director of Clare Housing in Minneapolis, a supportive housing program for very low-income and formerly homeless individuals living with HIV/AIDS. Under his leadership Clare Housing significantly expanded programs, raised over $20 million in capital revenue for the construction of two supportive housing apartment buildings and significantly strengthened the organization's operating cash position.
Chuck Peterson is uniquely qualified to lead the Southwest Center into its next decade. In addition to his successful experience strengthening and growing community based nonprofit organizations, Peterson also has a strong connection and commitment to the LGBTQ+ community and those living with HIV/AIDS.
Board Chair Peter Rodriguez noted, "The Southwest Center board unanimously appointed Chuck Peterson as our next chief executive because he has the experience and vision necessary to build on our three decades of service to the community."
"I am both excited and humbled to be selected for this position, and I look forward working with the Southwest Center's board and staff to inclusively expand programs and services for community members," notes Chuck Peterson.
Chuck Peterson, who will relocate from Minneapolis, will start on August 28. When asked about Peterson's appointment, Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego shared that "The Southwest Center is a crucial partner in ensuring Phoenicians have the affordable, culturally-competent healthcare they need. We enthusiastically welcome Chuck Peterson and the experience he brings to our community."
About the Southwest Center:
The Southwest Center for HIV/AIDS, Inc. ("Southwest Center") is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization founded in 1990 in direct response to the AIDS pandemic in Phoenix. Over the years, Southwest Center has become a leading provider of integrated clinical, social, and support services, as well as a vital community center for people living with or at risk of contracting HIV/AIDS. It is the now among the largest community-based testing, education, and prevention providers dedicated to fighting HIV/AIDS in the Southwest. Southwest Center also provides comprehensive behavioral health, nutrition, and wellness services with nearly 10,000 visits annually, making it among the most important HIV/AIDS organizations in the Southwestern United States. For more information, visit: https://www.swcenter.org/
