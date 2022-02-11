IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With state capitals around the country being closed or only available for limited services, The Spanish Group has expanded its offerings to ensure "business as usual" can remain a reality across the US.
The Spanish Group has announced that it is expanding its apostille and notary public services across the United States in order to better respond to the growing demand in the market.
With state capitals around the country being closed or only available for limited services, obtaining a public document issued by the state has become a much more complex and exigent requirement across the country. The spanish group plans to help americans meet these obstacles and communication gaps by offering certified translation services, including document apostille services, that can be easily and quickly obtained from home.
An apostille is a specialized certificate issued by the State that is attached to a document and verifies the document is legitimate and authentic so it will be accepted in one of the other countries who are members of the Hague Apostille Convention. Getting an apostille is a regular step for those coming from other countries who need to submit any personal employment records, education documents, legal documents (such as birth certificates or marriage certificates), and much more. By helping people more easily get these official document certifications, The Spanish Group is doing its part to help keep international trade, education, and immigration functioning.
"Business, travel, and immigration services have been slow to adapt to the 'new normal' of our Covid-19 affected world. We plan to set the standard for what is possible in the translation and legal documentation field and to ensure that even with government buildings being closed and requirements stricter than ever, people and services across the world can stay interconnected and cost-effective." -Salvador Ordorica, founder, and CEO of The Spanish Group.
Notable areas that will have increased coverage include Las Vegas, Nevada, as well as St. Louis, Missouri. While The Spanish Group already provides certified translation services in Las Vegas and St. Louis, they are expanding their team of professionals in order to provide these cities with even faster turnaround times, allowing almost anyone in the country to get a professional translation, as well as an accompanying apostille service and a notary public within twenty-four hours. Document translation Apostille services in Las Vegas, and cities across the country, are set to become more accessible and more affordable to obtain than ever before.
The Spanish Group has created a service that has become integral to the day-to-day operations of multiple Fortune 500 corporations and a lifeline for thousands many of families and individuals trying to make sense of convoluted immigration policies and requirements. Their increased expansion of certified document apostille services across the US will likely allow many thousands of people the ability to get their plans back on track.
With The Spanish Group taking on the task of meeting new demands in a world affected by the ongoing pandemic, they are ensuring that people across the US can get back to some semblance of normal.
This expansion is likely only the beginning of what The Spanish Group plans going into 2022. The Spanish Group has recently been recognized by Inc. Magazine as one of the fastest-growing private companies in the United States, and their current momentum shows no sign of slowing.
More about The Spanish Group
The Spanish Group LLC is a first-class certified translation service that reliably serves the modern needs of global trade, law, and immigration. The Spanish Group's name is synonymous with easy-to-use, affordable language services for individuals, organizations, and multinational corporations.
The Spanish Group started off with a single employee and grew into an incredible story of vision and success. Today, multiple government agencies and firms across numerous sectors rely on The Spanish Group to conduct their day-to-day operations. The company has become indispensable to immigrant communities around the world and takes great effort to work with people in their native languages. The Spanish Group helps facilitate thousands tens of thousands of successful Immigration applications each year.
