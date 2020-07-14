ATLANTA, July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The StoneHill Group announced today that Julie M. Joseforsky has been appointed Director of Fulfillment Services.
In her new role Julie will provide senior leadership for strategy and execution of the Company's robust suite of loan origination fulfillment services serving our clients' business process outsourcing needs. Fulfillment Services continues to grow rapidly and its transformation is a strategic imperative at the StoneHill Group. She will oversee this transformation with keen focus on operational excellence and technology enablement central to our continuous improvement in value-creation for our clients.
Most recently with Peoples Bank, Julie will leverage her nearly 30-years of executive-level mortgage domain experience to accelerate innovation across the Fulfillment Services division.
"I am thrilled to lead the team building a business focused on true partnership with clients. Our aggressive transformation agenda is an exciting opportunity to build a best-in-class organization commensurate with high standards of The StoneHill Group."
– Julie Joseforsky, Director of Fulfillment Services
"We are pleased to add Julie to our industry-leading offerings and world class team here at StoneHill. Julie is a passionate, energetic professional with proven ability to build and grow high-performance teams and organizations. I'm confident she will serve as a catalyst for our organization as we further invest in capabilities supporting the critical needs of our clients." – Patrick Gluesing, President of The StoneHill Group
About the StoneHill Group
The StoneHill Group (www.stonehillgroup.com) is a trusted provider of exceptional loan quality services, due diligence, fulfillment, mortgage process outsourcing and technology solutions to the mortgage industry. Our proven processes, deep experience, technology-enabled and client-focused solutions deliver capacity, operational efficiencies, mitigate risk and empower confident, compliant decisions. Serving a client base of over 300 Independent Mortgage Bankers, Banks, Credit Unions, Mortgage Servicers and Sub-Servicers and Housing Finance Authorities across the United States.
Contact
For more information, please visit www.stonehillgroup.com or contact Donna Rowe (Clients Services Manager) at drowe@stonehillgroup.com.