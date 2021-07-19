The Storage Acquisition Group

The Storage Acquisition Group

 By The Storage Acquisition Group

TORONTO, July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- After serving the U.S. nationwide for the past seven years acquiring self-storage facilities and portfolios, The Storage Acquisition Group has extended its outreach to Canada. Leading these efforts is Lloyd McDonald a seasoned financial, commercial real estate, and self-storage professional. 

Lloyd has an extensive background in real estate and built a private financial services firm that placed over $1B of investor capital into multi-family, commercial, and industrial asset classes across North America. Most recently, Lloyd was instrumental in the consolidation of a national portfolio of self-storage assets in Canada. His talent for building relationships, analyzing businesses, and negotiating deals make him the ideal leader to oversee the Canadian market. 

Lloyd will oversee acquisition efforts throughout Canadian top markets and specialize in purchasing storage facilities and portfolios directly without owners having to list their assets. He will provide storage owners with transparency throughout the sales process allowing them to net the highest possible profit.

The Storage Acquisition Group-Calgary Alberta, Canada

Lloyd McDonald - lmcdonald@thestorageacquisitiongroup.com 780-932-2011

Related Images

image1.png

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-storage-acquisition-group-hires-a-director-of-canadian-acquisitions-301336139.html

SOURCE The Storage Acquisition Group

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.