RALEIGH, N.C., June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Sunrock Group, a privately held construction materials provider headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina, announced the acquisition of an asphalt plant located in Ivor, Virginia from Curtis Contracting, Inc. The acquisition allows Sunrock to expand asphalt production and aggregate distribution into the Suffolk, Virginia region.
Curtis Contracting Inc. has been owned and operated by the Curtis family since its inception in 1985 and focuses on general contracting projects for civil, highway/road, bridge and infrastructure improvements. Sunrock looks forward to working with Curtis Contracting Inc. on future projects in the region.
The Sunrock Group has been in the construction materials business for more than 70 years, beginning with operations in the Buffalo, New York area and expanding to the Raleigh Durham, North Carolina market in the mid-1980s as a vertically integrated construction and construction materials supplier.
Bryan Pfohl, The Sunrock Group's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, is looking forward to building a strong Virginia business that continues the company's focus on Safety, Environmental Stewardship and Community Relations.
For more information about The Sunrock Group, please visit http://www.thesunrockgroup.com. For questions about The Sunrock Group or its Virginia operations, please contact Gregg Bowler by phone (919) 747-6358 or via e-mail gbowler@thesunrockgroup.com or Zach Satterwhite (919) 697-2535 or e-mail zsatterwhite@thesunrockgroup.com.
###
About The Sunrock Group
The Sunrock Group is a privately held, family-owned construction materials supplier and highway contractor offering customers a one-stop-shopping experience by producing aggregates, recycled aggregates, hot mix asphalt, ready mixed concrete, and contracting services at conveniently located quarries and production facilities in both the Southeastern United States and Ontario, Canada. A 70 plus year legacy has positioned the company as a leading privately held producer of construction materials and industrial minerals, as well as providing contracting services in the markets it serves.
Media Contact
Chuck Norman, S&A Communications, +1 919-377-9555, cnorman@sacommunications.com
SOURCE The Sunrock Group