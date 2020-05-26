TASE Records Double-Digit Growth in All Key Parameters: - The net profit for the first quarter of 2020 amounted to NIS 10.2 million, almost double the profit in the corresponding quarter last year (NIS 5.4 million). - TASE's revenue in the first quarter of 2020 amounted to NIS 81.2 million, an increase of 26% over the revenue in the corresponding quarter in 2019. - Adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter of 2020 amounted to NIS 28.9 million, compared to NIS 14.2 million in the corresponding period last year - a 104% increase.