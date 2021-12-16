TENAFLY, N.J., Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Timeshare Board Members Association will celebrate its next live-and-in-person conference, May 23-25, 2022, in Las Vegas, NV.
Entitled "A World of Change for Legacy Resorts," this essential three-day event will help the legacy resort community chart a course toward an emerging era in resort governance and management. Covering key issues and opportunities, the conference will feature inspiring educational, networking, and interactive sessions to help you plan a bright future for your resort.
Challenges and opportunities
Many older timeshare resorts, that were built decades ago, know as legacy resorts, are often located in great vacation destinations and offer managed resort amenities that include kitchens. For many vacationers they are perfect drive-to destinations. They also offer various options for vacation ownership and rentals. They are also experiencing a significant increase of the value of the real estate.
An interactive agenda
TBMA's conference agenda consists of highly interactive educational panels focused on key issues and opportunities such as:
- Dealing with aging properties and owners
- Building financial reserves to keep resorts updated
- Infrastructure challenges
- Staff shortages
- Generating sales and rental revenues
- Board Member fiduciary responsibilities
- Impact of natural disasters
Conference registration, attendance, and meals included on the agenda are free for owners' association officers, board members, and on-site resort managers, courtesy of TBMA's industry sponsors.
The conference will begin with registration at noon on Monday, May 23, followed by board member and resort manager workshops from 2 pm to 3:30 pm, a networking reception at 3:30 pm, educational sessions beginning at 4:45 pm, and then dinner and networking.
On Tuesday, May 24th, the schedule includes breakfast, educational sessions, a noon luncheon, more educational sessions, a late-afternoon interactive tabletop networking session, and an evening dinner.
On Wednesday, May 25th, the schedule includes breakfast, educational sessions and networking, a noon luncheon, wrap-up/prize drawings at 1:15 pm, and post-conference informal networking until 3 pm.
Conference pre-registration required.
To register, Click Here on the tbmassoc.org website. After you register, you'll receive a conference registration confirmation email with complete venue, hotel, and reservation details.
About TBMA
TBMA has served the Legacy Timeshare Resort Community since 2011. Through our in-person educational, highly-interactive conferences, and informative TBMA Webinar Conversations Series, we address the key issues, challenges and opportunities for effective Board Governance and On-Site Management.
All Board Members have a serious fiduciary responsibility to their Association and to the resort's owners. We have endured the most difficult crisis in our lifetime, and the lessons we have learned must be translated into effective planning to enable your resort to improve and prosper in a changing environment, and competitive marketplace.
TBMA is your Association. We are funded entirely by the financial support of our sponsors. Because of that support, Board Members and On-Site Resort Managers can join TBMA without cost.
Now is the time to join and participate, as TBMA continues as the leader in education, networking, resources and solutions. The success of TBMA depends on you!
