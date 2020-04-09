NEW YORK, April 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Toy Association unveiled plans today for Toy Fair Everywhere, a new series of virtual market weeks to help toy businesses connect with their customers, suppliers, and the global play community during these uncertain times when in-person meetings and events may not be possible.
Toy Fair Everywhere leverages the Association's state-of-the-art technology platform and partners like Balluun, which had been unutilized, to swiftly respond to seller and buyer needs.
"If there is one thing we have all learned in these unprecedented times when we are forced to social distance from friends, family, and colleagues, it's the power and importance of connection," said Marian Bossard, executive vice president of global market events at The Toy Association. "These three virtual market weeks can help answer member and toy community needs. They were not created to replace our existing face-to-face marketplaces (Toy Fair New York and Toy Fair Dallas) but to supplement them and help bridge the gap in industry engagement. The Toy Association has the reach, the resources, and the responsibility to play this role for the toy and play community."
Beginning July 13 through 19, The Toy Association will roll out the first of three virtual seven-day market weeks for 2020, connecting toy manufacturers to the global audience of toy buyers, media, and other key stakeholders ahead of the critical fourth quarter selling season. Two additional Toy Fair Everywhere market weeks are planned for August 17 to 23 and September 14 to 20.
Just as if walking a show floor, virtual market week attendees will be able to explore a calendar of daily events, browse exhibitors by category, and book appointments for virtual demos and chats. Further replicating the in-person Toy Fair experiences online, Toy Fair Everywhere will also feature relevant and timely educational sessions and other engaging special events, both live and pre-recorded, that highlight the resiliency, drive, and passion of the global toy community.
"Our aim is that Toy Fair Everywhere provides the industry with the much-needed opportunity to connect and engage from afar while continuing to make essential headway for their businesses to forge ahead in the current climate," said Bossard. "We all know Christmas, birthdays, and gift-giving holidays are still coming, and the toy industry's steadfast optimism and resilience must be met with the ability to prepare."
More details on these new digital marketplaces will be revealed in the coming weeks. For questions and additional information, please contact Marian Bossard and Kimberly Carcone to learn more.
About The Toy Association www.toyassociation.org / www.thegeniusofplay.org / www.playsafe.org
Founded in 1916, The Toy Association™, Inc. is the not-for-profit trade association representing all businesses involved in creating and delivering toys and youth entertainment products for kids of all ages. The Toy Association leads the health and growth of the U.S. toy industry, which has an annual U.S. economic impact of $97.2 billion, and its 1,000+ members drive the annual $27 billion U.S. domestic toy market. The Toy Association serves as the industry's voice on the developmental benefits of play and promotes play's positive impact on childhood development to consumers and media. The organization has a long history of leadership in toy safety, having helped develop the first comprehensive toy safety standard more than 40 years ago, and remains committed to working with medical experts, government, consumers, and industry on ongoing programs to ensure safe and fun play.
As a global leader, The Toy Association produces the world-renowned Toy Fair New York and Toy Fair Dallas; advocates on behalf of members around the world; sustains the Canadian Toy Association; acts as secretariat for the International Council of Toy Industries and International Toy Industry CEO Roundtable; and chairs the committee that reviews and revises America's widely emulated ASTM F963 toy safety standard.