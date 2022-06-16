The Texas event marketing company's exhibit will feature a BBQ theme. The materials will reflect a relaxed, welcoming vibe inspired by BBQ restaurants near the company's Grapevine, Texas headquarters. The Trade Group welcomes attendees to stop by booth #633 and immerse themselves in an unforgettable experiential exhibit.
GRAPEVINE, Texas, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Trade Group, an award-winning event marketing company, is pleased to announce that they are attending and exhibiting at EXHIBITORLIVE in Las Vegas June 21-23, 2022. This will be the 6th year the company has attended EXHIBITORLIVE , the premier event for the trade show and corporate event marketing industry.
According to The Trade Group's Chief Revenue Officer Malcolm Gilvar, "We're excited to return to EXHIBITORLIVE this June and expect to see corporate exhibitors back in full force. Of course, we're also hoping to see great attendance like we have at other recent shows. Due to the pandemic, there's a lot of pent-up demand to create new booth assets and experiences, so the time is right to check out what's new and move forward with those projects."
Attendees who visit The Trade Group's Booth #633 at Mandalay Bay can expect to get a "taste" of all the company has to offer and see the latest innovations in experiential marketing and exhibit design.
As The Trade Group's VP of Design Mike Graziani explains, "We realize it isn't enough to simply show hardware at a show like EXIHIBITORLIVE. Every exhibit house attending can build a booth. We want to take the opportunity to meet with prospective clients and learn how to better serve our customer base."
Graziani and the design team used Texas BBQ as an inspiration to accomplish these objectives with a 20'x30' island booth. "Being headquartered in Texas, we felt that nothing grounded us, geographically, better than a Texas BBQ theme. It provides a comfortable, welcoming setting that isn't stuffy and allows guests and staff to enjoy great food while getting to know one another," says Graziani.
With the business of live events getting back into full swing, Gilvar expects to see more companies take a hybrid approach to exhibiting at EXHIBITORLIVE, just as he has seen at other recent shows. "The pandemic spurred exhibitors to innovate and learn how to connect with customers digitally, so clients who can't attend in person now have more avenues to engage with companies in a meaningful way. We look forward to engaging with trade show and event marketers at EXHIBITOR, both face-to-face and through our digital channels."
ABOUT THE TRADE GROUP
The Trade Group is an award-winning, full-service event marketing company specializing in exhibit design and fabrication, graphic design and production, videography, experiential marketing and more. Since 1986, the company's team of event, design, and engineering experts have helped thousands of clients amplify their brands and successfully navigate a wide range of events and experiences.
