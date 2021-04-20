BALTIMORE, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Wes Guckert, President & CEO of The Traffic Group, Inc. (TTG) – one of the nation's leading SDVOSB traffic engineering and transportation planning firms – was recently named to the National Small Business Association (NSBA) Leadership Council. NSBA is the nation's oldest small-business advocacy organization, and operates on a staunchly nonpartisan basis.
Guckert, a recognized leader in the small-business community, joins the NSBA Leadership Council alongside other small-business advocates from across the country as they work to promote the interests of small business to policymakers in Washington, D.C.
"As a business owner for the past 35 years, I see the importance of being regularly involved when it comes to the laws and regulations that have the potential to either negatively or positively impact not just my business, but the business community as a whole," says Guckert. "Laws and regulations on businesses can mean more jobs for hardworking Americans and a thriving economy, or, it can mean economic instability, job loss, and insecurities for families across the U.S. Joining NSBA's Leadership Council will enable me to take our collective small-business message to the people that need to hear it most: Congress."
As President of The Traffic Group, Inc. – a Service Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) – he has grown the firm into a $15 million operation with 100 team members in 13 states. During his tenure at The Traffic Group, Mr. Guckert has been responsible for providing a variety of traffic engineering services to both the public and private sector.
Under Guckert's watch, TTG has become the largest traffic engineering firm of its kind in the Mid-Atlantic region, as well as one of the largest providers of data collection and traffic monitoring services in the United States.
In addition, Guckert, is a certified Professional Transportation Planner (PTP) as well as a Fellow with the Institute of Transportation Engineers. He is also a former Harvard University Lecturer and Past Chair of Urban Land Institute's Public Development and Infrastructure Council.
"I am proud to have Wes Guckert as part of our Leadership Council," says NSBA President and CEO Todd McCracken. "He came to us highly recommended and I look forward our coordinated efforts for years to come."
Guckert joined the NSBA Leadership Council as part of his efforts to tackle the many critical issues facing small business, including tax reform, regulatory restraint, health care costs and how the Affordable Care Act will impact small business. The NSBA Leadership Council is focused on providing valuable networking between small-business advocates from across the country while ensuring small business a seat at the table as Congress and regulators take up key small-business proposals.
For more on the NSBA Leadership Council, please visit http://www.nsba.biz
About The Traffic Group, Inc.
Established in 1985, The Traffic Group, Inc. (TTG) is a Service Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) traffic engineering and transportation planning specialty firm headquartered in Baltimore County, Maryland.
Through use of sophisticated technology and the in-house experience of more than 80 industry professionals, TTG offers services that help determine road improvements, signal and sign location, lighting plans, land usage, public facility and capacity issues, and security measures. With over 4,000 pieces of traffic data collection equipment, The Traffic Group has the largest inventory of such equipment in the U.S. and conducts more than 100,000 counts for clients annually.
For more information about The Traffic Group, visit the company's website at http://www.trafficgroup.com or follow them on LinkedIn.
