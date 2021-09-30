MISGAV, Israel, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Trendlines Group (SGX: 42T) (OTCQX: TRNLY) announced today that it will present at the Lytham Partners Fall 2021 Investor Conference on Tuesday, October 5 at 8:45-9:15 AM ET (20:45-21:15 Singapore time).

A webcast of the presentation will be available on Trendlines' website at www.trendlines.com or using this direct link. The webcast will also be archived and available for replay following the live event.

The Management team will also be participating in virtual one-on-one meetings throughout the event, which runs from October 5-7, 2021. To arrange a meeting, please contact a Lytham Partners representative at 1x1@lythampartners.com or register at www.lythampartners.com/fall2021invreg

About The Trendlines Group

Trendlines is an innovation commercialization company that invents, discovers, invests in, and incubates innovation-based medical and agrifood technologies to fulfill its mission to improve the human condition. As intensely hands-on investors, Trendlines is involved in all aspects of its portfolio companies from technology development to business building. Trendlines' shares are traded on the Singapore Stock Exchange (SGX: 42T) and in the United States as an American Depositary Receipt (ADR) on the OTCQX (OTCQX: TRNLY).

Investor Contact Information

Israel:

Shira Zimmerman, The Trendlines Group

shira@trendlines.com 

Tel: +972.72.260.7000

 

 

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-trendlines-group-to-present-at-the-lytham-partners-fall-2021-investor-conference-301388794.html

SOURCE Trendlines Group

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.