ATLANTA, May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The University of Missouri has selected Dalton Education, a leading provider of education solutions in financial planning, to deliver a new CFP® certification education program through either Virtual Classroom or Self-Paced delivery.
The program, designed for busy professionals, offers the robust resources to prepare them to take and pass the CFP® exam in nine months or less.
The Virtual Classroom delivery is a comprehensive live-online, instructor-led, program that satisfies the education requirement for a professional to sit for the CFP® exam. The virtual course is designed for the convenience of professionals, allowing them to access sessions from a device and location of their choosing. Additionally, lectures are recorded for instances where a student misses a class.
The Self-Paced delivery also satisfies the CFP® certification education requirement, and is ideal for students who prefer self-paced learning or who are unable to commit to regularly scheduled class meetings. This flexible learning method results in students successfully completing the program on their own timeline, while still gaining a thorough understanding of the material.
"Partnering with schools such as the University of Missouri, with its strong business education program, creates exceptional value for the aspiring financial planning professionals and students we serve," said Joseph M. Gillice, president of Dalton Education. "We're pleased to offer them the opportunity to attend one of the country's premier financial planning education programs in a way that accommodates the professional schedules and busy lifestyles of today's learners."
"Our goal is to provide professionals with the education and resources that help them build and enhance their careers," said Frances Lawrence, PhD, professor and department chair, University of Missouri Department of Personal Financial Planning. "We're very excited to provide these benefits to the business community."
About Dalton Education
Dalton Education, a Leeds Equity Partners and CeriFi portfolio company, is a leading provider of education solutions for financial planning and insurance professionals. The company partners with some of the nation's premier universities to deliver the highest quality of Certified Financial Planner (CFP®) education and offers the industry-leading Dalton Review® for the CFP® Exam. Dalton Education's high-quality curriculum and instruction have consistently led to the highest CFP® exam pass rates in the country, with over 90% of Dalton Education students ultimately becoming a CFP®. It is the only education provider in the nation to offer a 100% money-back guarantee that students will pass the CFP® exam through its Guarantee to Pass Education and Review programs. Dalton Education also offers education courses for the Capstone requirement (required by the CFP® Board for all Challenge Candidates), continuing education courses for the CFP Board Code of Ethics and Rules of Conduct, as well as education in social media marketing.
About the University of Missouri
Through research, learning, engagement and economic development, the University of Missouri (MU) creates solutions for the grand challenges facing Missouri and the world. A member of the prestigious Association of American Universities, MU translates the latest research into practical applications to improve people's lives and grow Missouri's economy. Mizzou has an estimated $3.9 billion impact on the Missouri economy and more than $200 million in annual research expenditures. As the state's flagship university, MU has more than 300-degree programs, and more than 30,000 students enroll at Mizzou.