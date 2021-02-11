NEW YORK, Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Wall Street Technology Association (WSTA®), an industry organization that provides technology and business professionals in the financial industry a forum to learn from and connect with each other, is pleased to welcome Jeanne Andreana, Americas Head of Digital Strategy and Platforms, UBS Global Wealth Management, Nadira Hardial, Senior Vice President-Corporate Technology, Brown Brothers Harriman and Eileen Kane, Managing Director, Morgan Stanley Wealth Management Technology to its 2021 Board of Directors.
Jeanne Andreana joined UBS in 2019 and is Americas Head of Digital Strategy and Platforms at UBS Global Wealth Management. In this key role, Jeanne is responsible for designing and executing the holistic digital strategy for UBS's Wealth Management business in the Americas, including the delivery of a state-of-the-art digital financial advisor and client experience across all business touch points and aligning business strategy to the overarching global digital capabilities.
Nadira Hardial is the Senior Vice-President responsible for Corporate Technology at Brown Brothers Harriman. She is responsible for the platforms that support the Finance, Compliance, Risk, Human Resources and Enterprise functions of the Bank.
Eileen Kane is a Managing Director in Morgan Stanley's Wealth Management Technology division, where she currently leads the RIA and Contact Center Technology platform development. She joined Morgan Stanley through the 2020 acquisition of E*TRADE, where she ran the Institutional Technology division, having previously led the Quality Engineering and Project Management functions at E*TRADE.
The WSTA would like to thank its Board of Directors for volunteering their time, experience and expertise which allows the organization to continue to serve as a valuable resource for the financial industry.
OFFICERS
President
James Kostulias, Managing Director, Integration Management Office, TD Ameritrade, Schwab
1st Vice President
Ken DeGiglio, Chief Information Officer, EquiLend
2nd Vice President
Thomas Doughty, VP-Chief Information Security Officer, Prudential Financial
Treasurer
Curt Andringa, Director Technology Infrastructure Business Management, TD Ameritrade, Schwab
Secretary
Thomas I. Piderit, Vice President, Federal Reserve Bank of New York
DIRECTORS
Don Anderson, Senior Vice President & CIO, Federal Reserve Bank of Boston
Jeanne Andreana, Americas Head of Digital Strategy and Platforms, UBS Global Wealth Management
Randall Brett, Managing Director, Chief Technology Officer, Pine River Capital Management
Raja Chris, Managing Director, Head of Infrastructure, Annaly Capital Management, Inc.
Salvatore Cucchiara, CIO, Head of Wealth Management Technology, Morgan Stanley
Nadira Hardial, Senior Vice President-Corporate Technology, Brown Brothers Harriman
Eileen Kane, Managing Director, Morgan Stanley Wealth Management Technology
Swamy Kocherlakota, CIO, S&P Global
John F. Looney, Head of Enterprise Data Services, State Street Corporation
Michael McGrath, Executive Director, JP Morgan Wealth Management
Nick Pinarligil, Head of Enterprise Infrastructure, Fidelity Investments
Alec Polnarev, Managing Director – Information Technology, Harvard Management Company
Christopher Reimers, Managing Director, Consumer Small Business and Wealth Technology, Bank of America
Michael Santoro, VP, Institutional Advisory Products, E*TRADE/Morgan Stanley
EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS
Phyllis Lampell
Jo Ann Cooper
About the Wall Street Technology Association (WSTA)
The Wall Street Technology Association (http://www.wsta.org) provides financial industry technology professionals, vendors, service providers, and consultants forums to learn from and connect with each other. The WSTA facilitates educational seminars and networking events where members meet and exchange ideas and best practices that assist them in effectively capitalizing on technology advances and dealing with financial industry business challenges. Founded in 1967, the WSTA is a not-for-profit association with a long history of evolving to meet the needs of its members.
The WSTA plans to continue to virtually host educational seminars, panels, focused roundtables, and other unique events that will address business and operational challenges and technology solutions for the financial services industry. When in-person events are again feasible, participation virtually will continue to be an option. Topics for 2021 include: Resiliency, Disaster Recovery, and Cloud; Next-Gen Infrastructure; Digital Development; Collaboration Security and Compliance; Cybersecurity; Data, APIs, Analytics; Digital Engagement; and Emerging/Disruptive Technologies. For a complete calendar, visit http://www.wsta.org/events/.
