NEW YORK, April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Wall Street Technology Association (WSTA®), a not-for-profit organization that provides financial technology and business professionals a forum to learn from and connect with each other, will host a virtual panel discussion on "Collaboration Security and Compliance" on April 28, 2021. Carl Manion, a Director of Cyber Defense, Booz Allen Hamilton will moderate the discussion. Panelists include representatives from financial services and Sponsors: Proofpoint (Premier), Egress Software Technologies, and Verizon Business Group.
"Collaboration tools create potential exposure to new security threats. Evaluating attack surface vulnerabilities — and viable security policies and controls — must be a sustainable part of your tool-selection process," says Carl Manion, a Director of Cyber Defense, Booz Allen Hamilton.
For more information, please visit: https://www.wsta.org/events/event/collaboration-security-compliance/
Panel Discussion Overview
The last year has seen tremendous growth in adoption of new collaboration tools designed to bridge the gap between home and office and enable seamless engagement across company lines. As more and more tools enter the workplace, organizations face an ever-increasing challenge in ensuring security of their collaboration applications and stored data.
In this session, industry leaders will share their best practices and approaches for meeting security and compliance requirements in the age of virtual, anywhere, anytime, collaboration.
About the Wall Street Technology Association
The WSTA facilitates virtual and in-person educational and networking events where members meet and exchange ideas and best practices that assist them in effectively capitalizing on technology advances in areas such as Cybersecurity, Analytics, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), Data Management, Digital Development, Cloud, Blockchain, Digital, Architecture, Infrastructure, Emerging Technologies, etc. and dealing with financial industry business challenges. Founded in 1967, the WSTA is a not-for-profit association with a long history of evolving to meet the needs of its members.
About Booz Allen Hamilton
For more than 100 years, business, government, and military leaders have turned to Booz Allen Hamilton to solve their most complex problems. As a consulting firm with experts in analytics, digital, engineering and cyber, we help organizations transform. We are a key partner on some of the most innovative programs for governments worldwide and trusted by the most sensitive agencies. We work shoulder to shoulder with clients, using a mission-first approach to choose the right strategy and technology to help them realize their vision. With global headquarters in McLean, Virginia, our firm employs about 27,200 people globally, and had revenue of $7.5 billion for the 12 months ended March 31, 2020. To learn more, visit http://www.boozallen.com. (NYSE: BAH)
Media Contact
Joann Cooper, Wall Street Technology Association (WSTA), 732-530-8808, joann.cooper@wsta.org
SOURCE Wall Street Technology Association (WSTA)