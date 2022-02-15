LONG BEACH, Calif., Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Worldwide Supply Chain Federation will expand its US footprint with the launch of a West Coast chapter - The So Cal Supply Chain Meetup group (#TSCSCM) - focused on connecting supply chain professionals, technologists, startup founders and other innovators across Southern California. The chapter's organizing committee includes Toni Ann Careccio, Mike Bush, and Kevin Meredith - coming from industry leaders - PortPro, NEXT Trucking and 4th Sector Innovations.
The chapter's first event will examine the state of the ports, emphasizing the types of collaboration necessary to alleviate congestion through technology and infrastructure. The discussion will be moderated by Eric Johnson, Senior Technology Editor at the Journal of Commerce, who will lead a panel including participants from all segments of the supply chain, including;
- David Libatique, Deputy Executive Director of Stakeholder Engagement at the Port of Los Angeles
- Matt Schrap, CEO, Harbor Trucking Association
- Luis Molina, Founder, KONTAINEROZ
- Michael Mecca, CEO, PortPro
- Vipul Shah, Chief Product Officer, NEXT Trucking
- Adil Ashiq, Executive North America - West Coast, MarineTraffic
"This first event brings together leaders from every constituency across the global supply chain to discuss solutions instead of levying blame," said Brian Laung Aoaeh, co-founder of The Worldwide Supply Chain Federation. "I believe the event will lay the groundwork for an eventual return to a new, more collaborative normal."
The event will be hosted at AltaSea at the Port of Los Angeles, 2451 Signal Street in San Pedro, with networking beginning at 4:00pm PT. Space is limited, and interested parties can sign up by visiting The Southern California Supply Chain MeetUp web page.
About the Worldwide Supply Chain Federation
The Worldwide Supply Chain Federation is a collaborative, and mutually supportive coalition of open and multidisciplinary grassroots communities focused on supply chain, innovation, and technology. Founded in August, 2017, The New York Supply Chain Meetup is its founding chapter.
