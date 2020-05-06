- TD-0903, an investigational lung-selective nebulized Janus kinase inhibitor (JAKi) with the potential to treat Acute Lung Injury in hospitalized patients with COVID-19, has progressed to Phase 1 clinical testing - Pipeline momentum impacted by COVID-19 disruption, studies continue to enroll; ampreloxetine and TD-1473 study readouts expected to move into 2021 - YUPELRI® (revefenacin) growth continued in first quarter 2020, in partnership with Mylan; trajectory could be affected by COVID-19 in second quarter - Maintains 2020 financial guidance