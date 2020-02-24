- YUPELRI® (revefenacin) is realizing strong customer acceptance and market uptake, in partnership with Mylan - Phase 1 of TD-5202 single-ascending dose and multiple-ascending dose studies evaluated the safety and tolerability of TD-5202 in healthy subjects; data showed TD-5202 was generally well tolerated, supporting advancement - Full-year operating loss, excluding share-based compensation expense, was lower than the Company's previously stated financial guidance for 2019 [1] - Multiple potential value-driving catalysts expected in 2020 and beyond