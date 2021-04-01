WALTHAM, Mass., April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Thermo Fisher Scientific to hold the "Science for Sustainability Symposia" virtually in April 2021, on the LabRoots platform. It is a chance to learn about the latest innovations in sustainable materials and environmental research.
Thermo Fisher's "Science for Sustainability Symposia" will include information on:
- Microplastic contaminants
- Bio-friendly alternatives to environmentally harmful materials
- Research into alternative energy resources and recycling
Series 1: Global Microplastics Symposium, April 13, 2021 - April 15, 2021
Hear from analytical experts as they review the challenges associated with identifying and quantifying contaminants, like plastics in the environment. Additionally, learn the best methods to provide meaningful data and important insights on studying the microplastics in different geo-environment and different sample matrices.
Thermo Fisher will also host a panel discussion where you can engage with experts looking into assessing risks and developing regulations for microplastics.
To register for the event, and view the agenda and speakers, click here.
Series 2: Biomaterials & Recycling Symposium, Apr 27 - 28, 2021
In this series, technical experts discuss how material characterization techniques have helped enabling research on recycling materials such as plastics, and on the manufacturing and characterization of innovative materials with sustainable properties such as biopolymers.
To register for the event, and view the agenda and speakers, click here.
About Thermo Fisher Scientific
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is the world leader in serving science, with annual revenue exceeding $25 billion. Our Mission is to enable our customers to make the world healthier, cleaner and safer. Whether our customers are accelerating life sciences research, solving complex analytical challenges, improving patient diagnostics and therapies or increasing productivity in their laboratories, we are here to support them. Our global team of more than 75,000 colleagues delivers an unrivaled combination of innovative technologies, purchasing convenience and pharmaceutical services through our industry-leading brands, including Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, Unity Lab Services and Patheon. For more information, please visit http://www.thermofisher.com.
About LabRoots
LabRoots is the leading scientific social networking website, as well as a primary source for scientific trending news, premier educational virtual events/webinars and more. Contributing to the advancement of science through content-sharing capabilities, LabRoots is a powerful advocate in amplifying global networks and communities. Founded in 2008, LabRoots emphasizes digital innovation in scientific collaboration and learning. Offering articles and webcasts that go beyond the mundane and explore the latest discoveries in the world of science, LabRoots users can stay atop their field by gaining Continuing Education Credits from a wide range of topics through their participation in the webinars and virtual events.
