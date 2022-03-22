TAMPA, Fla., March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ThermoCredit and The Funding University together have created The Funding Strategies Conference, a livestreamed event specifically designed for the financial leadership of companies as they prepare for growth, recapitalization, and acquisitions in 2022. The online conference will take place on 5/12/2022 and brings together leaders from every segment of the financial industry, including: banks, SBA lenders, alternative lenders, venture capital, angel investors, private equity, and more. The focus of the conference will be on funding, how to find the right kind of capital for your company, what you need to know when you are seeking funding, and funding trends for 2022.
"2022 is anticipated to be a banner year for growth in the American economy and despite international obstacles, companies have more funding options than ever. Financial services play a key component in that expansion, but funding options go far beyond the traditional bank model. The challenge is finding the correct type of funding to meet your business needs, because not every business is the same and not every business plan is identical. That's why we created The Funding Strategies Conference," says Seth Block, EVP of ThermoCredit.
"Financial leadership in these companies can't keep up with regulatory changes, monetary stewardship, and all of the different kinds of loans available to them. In many cases a bank may not have the right loan to meet a client's needs or venture capital might result in a loss of board control. These are expensive lessons. The Funding Strategies Conference is here to educate and provide much needed resources to CFO's and their company's financial leadership. Every lender we've approached about participating, including banks and family management firms have signed on. It's very exciting to have our peers join our panels in this free virtual conference."
The Funding Strategies 2022 Conference is free to attend and is only available for livestreaming. It is a one day event with a variety of different panels covering the strategic topics which need addressing to be successful in today's economic climate.
A live moderator will be available during each session to facilitate a question and answer session during the last portions of each panel. The entirety of the conference, including the individual panels, will be available for livestream. There is no cost to participate, however registration is required.
Registration opens 3/22/2022 and the conference livestream begins on 5/12/2022 at 9:00 am eastern, concluding at 4 pm eastern.
To register or learn more about The Funding Strategies Conference, please visit http://www.fundingstrategies.net. For speaking and sponsorship opportunities, please email us at info@fundingstrategies.net.
About ThermoCredit
ThermoCredit is an industry leader in funding growth for some of the biggest names in the communications and technology industries. As a direct lender, ThermoCredit has provided more than $1,000,000,000 in financing to businesses just like yours, all while you maintain control of your company. As the sole company responsible for working with you, ThermoCredit can offer services far beyond what a broker can provide while everything is done from a secure credit facility with a variety of flexible lending options, including factoring and loans. For more information, visit http://www.thermocredit.com. Please direct media inquiries to dgoldstone@hotmail.com with The Small Marketing Agency or david@thermocredit.com.
About The Funding University
The Funding University is a podcast hosted by Seth Block CPA, where leaders of the financial services industry discuss business trends, finance strategies, and insights in the different types of funding available for businesses. Education is the cornerstone of The Funding University, which provides valuable resources to CFO's, controllers, and finance managers so they can make informed financial decisions as they guide their companies forward. For more information about The Funding University or to be invited to join the podcast as a speaker, please contact Seth Block at seth@thefundinguniversity.com. Please direct media inquiries to dgoldstone@hotmail.com with The Small Marketing Agency.
