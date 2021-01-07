RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif., Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: THMO) a market leader in automated cell processing tools and services in the cell and gene therapy field, today announced that Jeff Cauble, Chief Financial Officer, will present a company overview at the H.C. Wainwright BIOCONNECT 2021 Conference.

The presentation will be available beginning January 11, at 6:00 am ET, on the ThermoGenesis website at: https://thermogenesis.com/investors/news-and-events/events-webcasts and will be archived for a period of 90 days after the conference.

About ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc.
ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. develops, commercializes, and markets a range of automated technologies for CAR-T and other cell-based therapies. The Company currently markets a full suite of solutions for automated clinical biobanking, point-of-care applications, and automation for immuno-oncology, including its semi-automated, functionally-closed CAR-TXpress™ platform, which streamlines the manufacturing process for the emerging CAR-T immunotherapy market. For more information about ThermoGenesis, please visit: www.thermogenesis.com.

Company Contact: 
Wendy Samford
916-858-5191
ir@ThermoGenesis.com

Investor Contact: 
Paula Schwartz, Rx Communications
917-322-2216
pschwartz@rxir.com

 

