RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif., Aug. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: THMO), a market leader in automated cell processing tools and services in the cell and gene therapy field, today announced management's participation in the following investor conferences in September.

  • September 1-4: LD Micro 500. Chris Xu, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of ThermoGenesis, will present a company overview at this virtual conference on Wednesday, September 2, at 5:00 pm ET. A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the ThermoGenesis website at: https://ThermoGenesis.com/investors/news-and-events/events-webcasts.
    An archived replay will be available for a period of 90 days after the conference.
  • September 14-16: H.C. Wainwright 22nd Annual Global Investment Conference. Jeff Cauble, Chief Financial Officer of ThermoGenesis, will present a company overview at this virtual conference on Tuesday, September 15, at 12:00 pm ET. A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the ThermoGenesis website at: https://ThermoGenesis.com/investors/news-and-events/events-webcasts.
    An archive replay will be available for a period of 90 days after the conference.

About ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc.
ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. develops, commercializes, and markets a range of automated technologies for CAR-T and other cell-based therapies. The Company currently markets a full suite of solutions for automated clinical biobanking, point-of-care applications, and automation for immuno-oncology, including its semi-automated, functionally-closed CAR-TXpress™ platform, which streamlines the manufacturing process for the emerging CAR-T immunotherapy market. For more information about ThermoGenesis, please visit: www.thermogenesis.com.

Company Contact: 
Wendy Samford
916-858-5191
ir@ThermoGenesis.com

Investor Contact: 
Paula Schwartz, Rx Communications
917-322-2216
pschwartz@rxir.com

 

Recommended for you

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.