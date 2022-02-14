DUBLIN, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Think Global Awards is delighted to announce the shortlisted entrants. The awards program has grown from strength to strength since its inception in 2018. This year's theme, 'Reimagining Culture,' was chosen to spotlight the dramatic changes in our work life and how we interact with each other. There has been an unprecedented shift in how the world operates, and as a result, how companies and organizations work.
Speaking at today's announcement, Simon Hodgkins, Founder of the Think Global Awards, said, "We were delighted to see so many organizations, from start-ups to global companies, enter the latest awards. It is inspiring to see so many companies have not only survived but have thrived."
The Awards, proudly supported by the Think Global Forum, VTQ Magazine, VistaTalks, and Vistatec, continue to grow in popularity around the world. Tom Murray, CEO of Vistatec, comments, "Vistatec are delighted to continue our title sponsorship of The Think Global Awards. It has been a pleasure to be part of the successful growth of the awards, and we wish all of the shortlisted companies the very best of luck."
Think Global Awards would like to thank the 15 judges for their support and assistance in year five of the awards, which continues to see growth and interest worldwide.
The awards ceremony will occur virtually this year on April 20, broadcasting simultaneously to audiences tuning in from Europe, the US, Africa, and Asia. This year's host is Declan Brennan, joined by guests from the business and entertainment world.
