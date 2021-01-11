THINK2_Logo.jpg
By Think, LLP;Black Line Group;

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Think, LLP ("Think") announced today that it has acquired Black Line Group, a specialty tax services firm based in Minneapolis, MN which provides Research & Development ("R&D") Tax Credit Services in the United States. 

"The Black Line Group acquisition truly compliments Think's expertise as a national leader in R&D Tax Credits and other federal & state incentives," said Brian Pluckhan, Managing Partner of Think.

Think Advisory Board Member, Jay Nisberg, assisted with transaction negotiations and commented "synergies are strong in that both firms are passionate about providing an exceptional client experience, acting with the highest level of integrity, and delivering significant business value." 

With this transaction, Black Line Group joins Think's family of companies. The Black Line Group name, leadership team, and all employees will continue to operate business as normal. No further terms were disclosed.

Think consists of former Big-4 partners from the national tax practices, attorneys, CPAs, engineers, and other professionals. The firm teams with regional/local CPAs and corporate tax departments in delivering specialized tax services including R&D Tax Credits, Employee Retention Credits, Sales & Use Tax Consultation, Cost Segregation Studies, Export Incentives and more. For additional information about both firms, visit www.thinkllp.com and www.blacklinegrp.com.

 

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.