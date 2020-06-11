CHICAGO, June 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Third Coast Underwriters (3CU) has promoted Marica Hueneke to regional director for the company's Southeast Region. She will be based in Nashville, Tenn.
"Marica brings in-depth underwriting and risk management expertise, as well as a passion to continually deliver on the promises we make to our policyholders, agents and teammates daily," said Mike Valiante, vice president Business Development, Underwriting and Data Analytics. "In her new role, Marica will assume leadership responsibilities for our largest geographic region in the Southeast. We're excited to see her begin her new responsibilities."
Hueneke has more than 24 years of multi-line and workers' compensation experience. She earned a Bachelor of Arts in international relations with a minor in economics from Lake Forest College in Lake Forest, Ill. and holds the Construction Risk Insurance Specialist (CRIS) designation.
Hueneke replaces Jerry Self, who is retiring after 10 years with 3CU. "Jerry is the definition of an insurance professional," added Valiante. "He has helped 3CU become what we are today – a high touch specialty carrier with an unwavering commitment to provide superior outcomes for our policyholders. We wish Jerry all the best as he enters retirement."
Eleven years after launching as a specialized provider of workers' compensation insurance to complex operations, 3CU continues its growth after reaching an important milestone in 2019, when it surpassed $100 million in written premium for the first time in its history. Through geographic and segment expansion of its workers' compensation business, 3CU continues to partner with customers to provide proactive, consultative service to manage complex operations and challenging exposures that require unique workers' compensation solutions.
About Third Coast Underwriters
Third Coast Underwriters is a member of AF Group. Insurance policies may be issued by any of the following companies within AF Group: Accident Fund Insurance Company of America, Accident Fund National Insurance Company, Accident Fund General Insurance Company, United Wisconsin Insurance Company, Third Coast Insurance Company or CompWest Insurance Company.
Contact:
Bob Lapinski
(312) 443-9819 or (517) 331-4890
bob.lapinski@AccidentFund.com
AFGroup.com