CHICAGO, April 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Third Coast Underwriters (3CU) has promoted Peter Vaughn to director, Insurance Operations and Mike Altman to regional director, Business Development. Vaughn and Altman will be based at 3CU's headquarters in Chicago.
Vaughn brings 22 years of complex claim management, product development and multiline underwriting experience to 3CU. He holds a bachelor's degree from Eureka College and Master of Business Administration from the University of Connecticut.
Altman has over 15 years of experience as a commercial insurance broker and underwriter. He holds a bachelor's degree from the University of Iowa.
"Peter and Mike bring diverse insurance backgrounds to their respective positions," said Mike Valiante, vice president of Business Development, Underwriting and Data Analytics at 3CU. "We are confident their expertise will help ensure 3CU's continued dedication to profitable growth and delivering superior outcomes for our agency partners and policyholders. We are excited to welcome Peter and Mike to their new roles within 3CU."
Eleven years after launching as a specialized provider of workers' compensation insurance to complex operations, Third Coast Underwriters (3CU) continues its growth after reaching an important milestone in 2019, when it surpassed $100 million in written premium for the first time in its history. Through geographic and segment expansion of its workers' compensation business, 3CU continues to partner with customers to provide proactive, consultative service to manage complex operations and challenging exposures that require unique workers' compensation solutions.
"After a decade of effective underwriting, innovative loss control and market-leading claims handling, we continue to demonstrate our value through a high-touch service model that always keeps our customers first," said Steve Cooper, president of 3CU and United Heartland. "We wrote our first policy in 2010 with an initial focus on business near our Chicago headquarters. Expansion into the transportation and agribusiness sectors has enhanced our established expertise in construction, energy, longshore and private equity workers' compensation. We continue to see a strong demand for our comprehensive array of workers' compensation solutions and we look forward to continued growth in the months and years ahead as we focus on innovative products to meet the changing needs of our customers."
About Third Coast Underwriters
Third Coast Underwriters is a member of AF Group. Insurance policies may be issued by any of the following companies within AF Group: Accident Fund Insurance Company of America, Accident Fund National Insurance Company, Accident Fund General Insurance Company, United Wisconsin Insurance Company, Third Coast Insurance Company or CompWest Insurance Company.
